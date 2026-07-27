Mother of Nine Refuses Hospital Delivery for Her 10th Child Despite Life-Threatening Risks. What Happens Next?

A case of high-risk pregnancy from Khairthal district of Rajasthan has grabbed attention after a woman carrying her 10th child refused doctors’ suggestion of undergoing a C-section. She was discharged from the hospital in critical condition, went home and chose not to continue treatment.

The woman, identified as Saroj, is the wife of Narayan and lives in Munpur Thakran Khanpur village in the Kotkasim block. According to district health officials, she already has nine children and is currently under regular monitoring by ASHA workers and ANMs.

Doctors Flagged Pregnancy as High Risk

Saroj was brought to the Khanpur Sub-Health Centre on July 21 for a medical check-up. Upon initial diagnosis, she was advised to go to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Pur for treatment.

Doctors found that her blood pressure was ranging from 170-190, which is dangerously high for a pregnant woman. Considering the life risks of both the mother and the baby, she was shifted through a 108 ambulance to the Women’s Hospital at Alwar. Thereafter, she was referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Instead of travelling to Jaipur for treatment, Saroj returned home. Health officials say she is determined to deliver her baby at home despite repeated medical advice against it.

Health Department Making Continuous Efforts

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Arvind Gate said the woman’s condition is extremely critical and that a hospital delivery under specialist supervision is necessary to protect both mother and child.

As she returned, the CMHO, BCMO, the doctors, and the health workers visited her home several times. In addition, they kept in contact with the family members of this woman and advised them to take her to the hospital so that she could have a safe delivery.