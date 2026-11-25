A case of sexual assault of a two-year-old girl by a 28-year-old man has been filed in Bharuch after the girl’s mother kept refusing the advances of the man for quite some time.

Home Made Playground, Plans Already Formed

It started out as a normal day in a house in Bharuch. The two-year-old girl was playing in the backyard of the house she knew so well. As per the police report, the man who was lying in wait was already known to the family.

The man is Surendrakumar, a friend of the girl’s father. He is 28 years old. As per the police complaint, he approached the girl, offered her some chocolates and led her to his room.

The Rejection That the Police Say Set Everything Off

In the complaint filed by the child’s mother, the case is linked to weeks of coercion. She informed the police that Surendrakumar had been coercing her into a relationship with him, but she had turned down his every offer.

But whenever she refused, the complaint claims that he would not take no for an answer. According to police, he would call her up and threaten her with dire consequences. It was through the child that Surendrakumar decided to exact revenge on her mother.

What Went On Behind Closed Doors

Within the room, the child was sexually assaulted as per the complaint. The child received injuries that were grave enough for the family to seek assistance after learning about the incident.

The Rejection That the Police Say Set Everything Off

In the complaint filed by the child’s mother, the case is linked to weeks of coercion. She informed the police that Surendrakumar had been coercing her into a relationship with him, but she had turned down his every offer.

When she held her ground, the complaint says, he did not let it go. He allegedly phoned her and threatened her with serious consequences. Police say the child was the means he chose to take revenge on her mother.

What Happened Behind the Closed Door

Inside the room, the child was sexually assaulted, according to the complaint. The toddler was left with serious injuries, and the family sought help once they learned what had been done to her.

Family Goes to Police, Accused Arrested

The family lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other applicable laws, and Surendrakumar was arrested.

More Time Sought in Court by Police

The accused appeared in a special POCSO court in Bharuch. The police requested remand of the accused so that he could be interrogated. According to investigators, the investigation is ongoing.

A Case That Presents Tough Issues

So far, the information provided comes from the complaint and police, and the allegations have not been proven in court. Whatever the officers can establish regarding the threats, sequence of events and evidence will go a long way in shaping the case. For now, the family of Bharuch is struggling to cope with the damage inflicted on its youngest member.

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