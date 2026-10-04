Mother Sells Vegetables In Patna, Son Wanted In Rs 36 Crore Gold Loot: Why Police Announced Rs 2 Lakh Reward For His Information

The investigation into the massive gold robbery at a Canara Bank branch in Jamshedpur has now reached Bihar’s Samastipur. Jharkhand Police have announced a Rs 2 lakh reward for information leading to Priyadarshi alias Darshan, a resident of Chaita village under Angarghat police station. Police have also released his photograph and appealed to the public for information about his whereabouts.

Darshan is originally from Ward 6 of Chaita village but is currently believed to be living with his family in Patna. His father, Arun Kumar Rai, has died. His mother reportedly sells vegetables in Patna.

Who Is Priyadarshi, The Samastipur Suspect?

According to the investigation, Darshan allegedly entered the criminal world while living in Patna. Police suspect that he later became associated with a gang involved in gold robberies. He is also suspected of having links to the robbery in Jamshedpur.

After his name surfaced in the case, Jharkhand Police teams began conducting raids in Samastipur. Investigators are checking his possible hideouts and questioning people who may have been in contact with him. Police are also looking into his relatives and other possible associates.

Jharkhand STF Conducts Raids In Samastipur

This is not the first time Jharkhand Police have reached Samastipur in connection with the case. Earlier on Monday, the Jharkhand STF conducted raids in the Angarghat and Vibhutipur police station areas while searching for suspects. During the operation, a man was picked up from Boria village in Vibhutipur for questioning and taken to Jharkhand. The raids suggest that investigators are now tracing the robbery network beyond Jharkhand.

How Rs 36 Crore Gold Was Looted From Bank

The robbery took place on September 24, 2026, at a Canara Bank branch in Golmuri, Jamshedpur. Five armed men entered the bank shortly after it opened. They allegedly held bank employees and customers at gunpoint before targeting the locker. The robbers escaped with around 23 kg of gold and Rs 43 lakh in cash. The stolen gold is estimated to be worth around Rs 36 crore.

CCTV cameras captured the movements of the suspects inside the bank. Police later began analysing the footage along with technical evidence to identify those involved. With the release of Darshan’s photograph and the Rs 2 lakh reward, the investigation has now opened a major Samastipur connection.