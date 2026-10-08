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Home > Regionals News > Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal In Bulandshahr – How Was Crime Revealed By Police?

Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal In Bulandshahr – How Was Crime Revealed By Police?

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men and thrown into a canal in Bulandshahr after she resisted. Police rescued her and arrested both accused within 12 hours, one after an encounter.

Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal. (Image Credit: AI)
Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 16:17 IST

On the morning of October 7, 2026, a call reached Dial 112 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. Someone had seen a young girl drowning in a canal in the Khurja Dehat police station area.

A Dial 112 team reached the spot and pulled her out of the water. She was alive. From the canal, she was taken to the Mission Shakti Center.

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What She Told Police

At the center, the girl told police she had been gang-raped by two young men, Shafiq and Bhura, whom she knew from before. Police registered a case and began their investigation.

According to her account, the men had taken her to a canal, assaulted her, and pushed her in when she resisted. Then they fled.

A Childhood Spent Moving From One Home to Another

The girl’s story, as she told it to police, begins long before that morning. Her father died when she was about two. A year later, her mother remarried and moved to Rajasthan, and the girl stayed behind with her grandmother. When her grandmother died last year, she went to live with an uncle.

About a month and a half ago, she says, her mother took her to Rajasthan. There, the girl alleges, her mother was trying to sell her. She ran away, came back to Bulandshahr, and began living with a maternal aunt. The allegation against the mother is the girl’s own, and police have not said whether they are looking into it.

How the Men Came Into Her Life?

Police say the aunt works as a fodder cutter, and Shafiq and his wife also came to the area to cut fodder. That is how the two families knew each other.

According to police, Shafiq asked the aunt’s family to keep the girl with them, and the girl stayed there for about 10 days. Then Shafiq and his friend Bhura offered to drop her in Delhi on their bike. She went with them. Police allege that instead of Delhi, they took her to the canal.

Twelve Hours to Two Arrests

Once the girl had been rescued and had spoken, police began searching for the two men. One was arrested on the evening of October 7. The other was taken into custody late that night after what police described as an encounter. Police have not shared further details about it in the information available.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Antariksh Jain said both accused were arrested within about 12 hours and that all aspects of the case are being investigated.

Medical Examination and Court Statement

The girl has undergone a medical examination, and the process of recording her statement before a court has begun.

The Team That Got There in Time

The co-driver and the commander of the Dial 112 team that rescued her have each been given a cash reward of Rs 2,500 and a certificate for their quick response. Police also said the Khurja Rural police station played an important role in the operation.

Where the Case Stands

For now, the case rests on the girl’s statement, her medical examination and what the two accused tell investigators. Police are yet to say whether anyone else is under scrutiny, including the allegation she made about her mother in Rajasthan. The statement before the magistrate is likely to be the next significant step in the case.

Also Read: ‘Stop Drinking Alcohol’: Noida Husband Jumps Into Drain And Dies After Fight With Wife Over Drinking Habits

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Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal In Bulandshahr – How Was Crime Revealed By Police?
Tags: 16-Year-Old Girl gangrapedBulandshahr gangrapeBulandshahr rape casecrime newsindia newsnewsrape case in upregional newsup rape case

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Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal In Bulandshahr – How Was Crime Revealed By Police?
Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal In Bulandshahr – How Was Crime Revealed By Police?
Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal In Bulandshahr – How Was Crime Revealed By Police?
Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal In Bulandshahr – How Was Crime Revealed By Police?
Mother Sold 16-Year-Old Girl To 2 Men, Who Gang-Raped And Threw Her Into Canal In Bulandshahr – How Was Crime Revealed By Police?

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