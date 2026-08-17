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Home > Regionals News > Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women

Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women

Investigating officers also linked the monther-son duo to the alleged murder of Kunta Rekha on May 28, whose burnt body was found in Achamayyapalli forest area. The duo were also allegedly involved in robbing a woman named Annapurna, of a 50 gm gold mangalsutra in June 2025.

Rajitha and her son allegedly strangled Vijaya at their grocery shop, transported her body on a 2-wheelar and set it ablaze after pouring petrol over the vehicle.
Rajitha and her son allegedly strangled Vijaya at their grocery shop, transported her body on a 2-wheelar and set it ablaze after pouring petrol over the vehicle.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 10:58 IST

Siddipet Police in Telangana have claimed to have cracked a series of murder and robbery cases involving a woman and her juvenile son, who allegedly targeted women living alone for gold and money. Police have arrested 38-year-old Chakali Rajitha, wife of Dubbayya, from Bhoompally village and her minor son. While, the woman has been sent for police remand her minor sone was sent to a Juvenile Home.

“The investigation began after a partially burnt unidentified woman’s body was found near agricultural fields on the outskirts of Ramakkapeta on August 8. The victim was identified as Athikam Vijaya (45) from Bhoompally,” said Siddipet Police Commissioner, Rashmi Perumal.

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Mother-Son Duo Allegedly Targeted Women Living Alone 

According to police, Rajitha and her son allegedly strangled Vijaya at their grocery shop, transported her body on a 2-wheelar and set it ablaze after pouring petrol over the vehicle.

Investigating officers also linked the mother-son duo to the alleged murder of Kunta Rekha on May 28, whose burnt body was found in Achamayyapalli forest area. The duo were also allegedly involved in robbing a woman named Annapurna, of a 50 gm gold mangalsutra in June 2025.

CCTV Footage, Police Teams Help Crack Murder Cases

Police said it has seized property worth around Rs 10 lakh, including 5.61 tolas of gold, 53 tolas of silver, Rs 1.03 lakh in cash, two mobile phones and the TVS XL used for transportation.

The probe reportedly revealed that the accused had identified several potential victims by observing their movements, assets and personal disputes. As per police, three more women and Rajitha’s own husband were allegedly among their planned targets.

According to CP Rashmi Perumal, CCTVs installed under Siddipet Suraksha Netra initiative, along with the efforts of CCS, Task Force and police teams were crucial in cracking the cases within a week.

Police have now asked the public to remain vigilant, avoid isolated areas and refrain from sharing personal information with strangers. Cops have also asked people to install CCTV cameras with proper backup at homes and business establishments.

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Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women
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Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women

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Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women

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Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women
Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women
Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women
Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women

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