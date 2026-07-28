Mother Strangles 3-Year-Old Boy While on Call With Lover; Phone Records Expose Truth

A shocking incident has recently taken place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where a 32-year-old woman murdered her three-year-old son. This has allegedly occurred when the woman was talking to her lover over the phone. This is an incident of June 28 in the village of Chhauli, in the jurisdiction of Baldev police station.

The incident came to light when the wife of Mr Krishna Murari Gupta, named Ruchi Jindal, telephoned her husband, who was at that time at his medical store. She told him that her child had been crying all the while, had fallen sick, and had stopped answering.

After hearing the shocking news, the family rushed the child to several doctors before taking him to a private hospital in Mathura, where the child was declared dead. As the child had received polio drops earlier that day, the family believed the death was due to a medical reason. And after all this, the family had buried the body of the child without any suspicion of foul play.

Phone Conversation Exposed the Truth

The case took a dramatic turn on Monday. The woman’s husband allegedly overheard her talking to her alleged lover about the child’s death. When questioned, she reportedly admitted to the crime before her family and the police. Her brother-in-law, Govind Gupta, later checked her call records. It was alleged that she had been in regular contact with the same man for long phone conversations.

Police Begin Fresh Investigation

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered in the light of the complaint raised by the uncle of the child. It has been decided that the body of the child would be dug out to conduct a postmortem test. The police have stated that the investigation is still going on and all aspects of the case are under investigation and further action will depend on the postmortem report.