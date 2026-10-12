Mother Throws 14-Month-Old Daughter From Second Floor, Then Jumps To Her Death In Kanpur

A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has left a family devastated after a 30-year-old woman allegedly threw her 14-month-old daughter from the second floor of a building before jumping herself following a family dispute. The woman’s husband, who was standing below, managed to catch the child and save her life. However, the mother sustained serious injuries and died during treatment at LLR Hospital on Sunday morning.

Family Dispute Before Tragic Incident

The woman, identified as Roshni, was married to Noor Alam, a tailor and resident of Mardanpur in Kanpur. According to reports, October 7 marked the couple’s third wedding anniversary. Roshni’s elder sister, Ishrat, was also at their home to celebrate the occasion. The family reportedly cut a cake and had dinner together. However, late that night, an argument broke out between Noor Alam and his sister-in-law over an issue that has not been clearly established. Following the argument, Ishrat became upset and began leaving the house. Roshni reportedly tried to stop her, but Ishrat continued to leave.

Mother Throws Daughter From Second Floor

According to relatives, Roshni was deeply hurt by the situation. She allegedly took her 14-month-old daughter and went to the second floor of the building. In a shocking turn of events, she reportedly threw the child from the second floor. Noor Alam, who was standing below, managed to catch the falling child, preventing what could have been a fatal injury. Moments later, Roshni allegedly jumped from the same floor, sustaining serious injuries.

Woman Dies During Treatment

Following the incident, family members rushed both Roshni and her daughter to a private hospital for treatment. Doctors reportedly declared the child out of danger, bringing some relief to the family. However, Roshni’s condition remained critical, and she was referred to LLR Hospital in Kanpur for advanced medical care. Despite receiving treatment for two days, she died on Sunday morning.

Family Left Devastated

The tragic incident transformed what had begun as an anniversary celebration into a period of grief for the family. While the young daughter survived, her mother’s death has left the family shattered. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident and any police action were not immediately available.

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