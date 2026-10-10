Mother Throws 6-Year-Old Daughter Into Hyderabad Lake, Auto Driver Jumps In to Rescue Her; Here’s Why

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly threw her six-year-old daughter into Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad. The girl was rescued by an alert auto-rickshaw driver who witnessed the incident and immediately jumped into the water to save her life. The child was subsequently taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, and her condition was reported to be stable, according to preliminary information. The incident reportedly occurred around 2 pm, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Auto Driver Jumps Into Lake to Rescue Girl

According to reports, the auto driver was present near Hussainsagar Lake when he saw the young girl fall into the water. Without wasting time, he jumped into the lake and managed to pull her to safety. Following the rescue, Ruksana was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for medical attention. Initial information indicated that she was stable and receiving treatment. The driver’s timely intervention is believed to have prevented a potential tragedy.

Mother Reportedly Struggling With Financial Difficulties

The girl’s mother has been identified as Shabana, a resident of Hasmatpet in Hyderabad’s Old Bowenpally area. According to reports, Shabana’s husband had abandoned the family, leaving her to raise their two daughters. To support her children, she reportedly worked as a domestic help. However, the family’s difficult financial circumstances allegedly made it challenging for her to manage household expenses and afford medical treatment for her daughter.

Girl Was Suffering From Intestinal Infection

According to preliminary reports, Ruksana had been suffering from a large intestine infection for several days. Her family had reportedly taken her to multiple hospitals in an effort to improve her condition, but she had not recovered as expected. The ongoing treatment and associated medical expenses are believed to have added to the mother’s distress. Shabana allegedly threw the child into the lake amid these difficulties, although the circumstances and motive remain subject to investigation.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, police initiated an investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the alleged act. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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