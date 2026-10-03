LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh

Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh

A 32-year-old Madhya Pradesh man allegedly attacked his mother, grandparents and a relative with a stick, leaving four dead and three injured in Anuppur.

Madhya Pradesh Man Kills 4 Family Members With Stick Attack
Madhya Pradesh Man Kills 4 Family Members With Stick Attack

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 17:12 IST

A 32-year-old man allegedly turned on his own family with a stick after his mother untied him from a rope in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, killing four people and injuring three others on Saturday. The accused, identified as Prem Singh Gond, allegedly attacked his mother Anupiya Bai, maternal grandparents Sampat and Bhani, and his maternal uncle’s daughter during the violent episode in Amoda Bijaura village. Five-year-old Munka Singh, Bharti Singh and Chanchal were among those injured and taken to Shahdol Medical College, where Munka later died.

Madhya Pradesh attack began after temple priest was assaulted

Prem Singh, a resident of Mardari village under Naurozabad police station, had been staying at his maternal grandparents’ house with his mother for about a week. On Friday night, he allegedly got into an argument with Ganga Singh, the priest at Sunny Dham, over an issue and assaulted him.

You Might Be Interested In

Villagers then caught Prem Singh and took him to his maternal grandparents’ house, where they tied his hands and feet with a rope. The situation changed the next morning when his mother allegedly untied him. Police said he then attacked the family members around him.

Madhya Pradesh family attacked after accused was freed

After being released, Prem Singh allegedly picked up a stick and attacked his mother first. He then targeted his maternal grandfather Sampat and grandmother Bhani. Both grandparents and his mother were killed in the assault, according to police.

He also attacked his maternal uncle Chain Singh and other family members, triggering panic in the house and surrounding area. His maternal uncle’s daughter was also killed in the attack, taking the reported death toll to four.

Madhya Pradesh village left shocked as injured taken to hospital

The injured victims were rushed to Shahdol Medical College for treatment. Munka Singh, Bharti Singh and Chanchal were among those injured, with Munka later succumbing to his injuries.

The attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Amoda village left the local area in shock. Police said Prem Singh had also assaulted the Sunny Dham priest on Friday before villagers restrained him. Further details of the incident and the circumstances behind the attacks are being investigated.

Also Read: ‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh
Tags: crime newslatest newsLocal Newsmadhya pradeshviral news

RELATED News

Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station

Army Jawan Rapes Fellow Soldier’s Wife In Ludhiana: Helps Family Get Quarters, Then Forces Her Into Intimate Relationship While Husband Was Away

Chart Prepared, Ticket Still Waiting? Don’t Give Up Yet, This Railway Rule Could Get You A Seat

‘Stealing Turns Deadly’: Two Youths Electrocuted To Death While Trying To Steal Wires, Bodies Burnt To Coal; Cutter Found Near Bodies

Caught On Cam: Noida Man Jumps From 43rd Floor Of Supernova, Body Splits Into Two Upon Impact; What Happened Before The Fall?

LATEST NEWS

Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Shanghai Masters! Italian Tennis Star Issues Apology to Fans With Viral Instagram Story

Yami Gautam Dhar Gets Grand Dhol Welcome In Patna, Seeks Blessings At Patna Sahib Ahead Of Nayyi Navelli

Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh

‘A Pilot With A Troubled Past?’ Who Is Hamam Al-Hammami, Omani Co-Pilot Accused Of Attacking Smit Machchhar In Flydubai Cockpit?

Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final

As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise

Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Calls Out Qazi Touqeer Over ‘Lollipop’ Remark On Kanika Mann – WATCH Promo

WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026

Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh
Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh
Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh
Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh
Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh

QUICK LINKS