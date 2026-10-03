Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh

A 32-year-old man allegedly turned on his own family with a stick after his mother untied him from a rope in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, killing four people and injuring three others on Saturday. The accused, identified as Prem Singh Gond, allegedly attacked his mother Anupiya Bai, maternal grandparents Sampat and Bhani, and his maternal uncle’s daughter during the violent episode in Amoda Bijaura village. Five-year-old Munka Singh, Bharti Singh and Chanchal were among those injured and taken to Shahdol Medical College, where Munka later died.

Madhya Pradesh attack began after temple priest was assaulted

Prem Singh, a resident of Mardari village under Naurozabad police station, had been staying at his maternal grandparents’ house with his mother for about a week. On Friday night, he allegedly got into an argument with Ganga Singh, the priest at Sunny Dham, over an issue and assaulted him.

Villagers then caught Prem Singh and took him to his maternal grandparents’ house, where they tied his hands and feet with a rope. The situation changed the next morning when his mother allegedly untied him. Police said he then attacked the family members around him.

Madhya Pradesh family attacked after accused was freed

After being released, Prem Singh allegedly picked up a stick and attacked his mother first. He then targeted his maternal grandfather Sampat and grandmother Bhani. Both grandparents and his mother were killed in the assault, according to police.

He also attacked his maternal uncle Chain Singh and other family members, triggering panic in the house and surrounding area. His maternal uncle’s daughter was also killed in the attack, taking the reported death toll to four.

Madhya Pradesh village left shocked as injured taken to hospital

The injured victims were rushed to Shahdol Medical College for treatment. Munka Singh, Bharti Singh and Chanchal were among those injured, with Munka later succumbing to his injuries.

The attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Amoda village left the local area in shock. Police said Prem Singh had also assaulted the Sunny Dham priest on Friday before villagers restrained him. Further details of the incident and the circumstances behind the attacks are being investigated.

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