Mother’s Anger Turns Deadly: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Beaten For Eating Chhath Puja Prasad In Bihar

Chhath is the festival where families pray for the long lives of their children. This year, in a house in Bihar’s Samastipur district, a four year old girl did not survive the preparations.

A House Busy With Preparations

As Chhath Puja drew close, a family in Samastipur district was getting ready like thousands of others across Bihar. The festival is a time when devotees pray for the well being, prosperity and long life of their loved ones, especially their children.

On Sunday, the men and other family members had gone to a nearby ghat to make arrangements. At home, Reena Kumari was preparing the food items meant to be offered as prasad.

A Small Child, A Forbidden Bite

According to the family, four year old Suhani Kumari, daughter of Raju Paswan and Reena Kumari, touched and ate one of the items prepared for the offering.

In many homes, prasad made for Chhath is kept untouched until it is offered, and that is the belief behind what followed.

The Anger That Followed

It is alleged that Reena was angered by what the child had done and beat her. After the assault, Suhani’s condition began to worsen.

A Dash To The Nursing Home

Reena took the girl to a private nursing home. After examining her, doctors declared the child dead.

A Father’s Heartbreak

Speaking to police, the girl’s father, Raju Paswan, said the death had devastated the family. He said the festival had lost all meaning for him now that his daughter was gone. He demanded strict punishment for his wife and said he would raise the children on his own.

The couple has three children: seven year old Shivani Kumari, four year old Suhani, and one and a half year old Raja Kumar. Two young children are now left without their sister, and, with the mother in custody, without her too.

Police At The Spot

After being informed, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar reached the spot with a team. The child’s body was taken into custody and sent to Sadar Hospital in Samastipur for a post mortem examination.

The SHO said police had received information about the death of a four year old girl. The mother has been arrested, and further legal action is being taken.

What Happens Next?

What will the post mortem report say about the cause of death? What exactly happened inside the house in those minutes before the child was taken for treatment? And what will become of the two young children left behind? Police say all aspects are being looked into, and the full picture will become clearer once the report arrives and the investigation is complete.

Also Read: Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape