Mother’s Property Dispute Shaped A Judge: The Remarkable Journey of Axay Dwivedi

Axay Kumar Dwivedi, an additional sessions judge in Madhya Pradesh, is winning hearts across the country for his extraordinary humility and dedication to public service. Despite holding a highly respected position, Judge Dwivedi has voluntarily turned down almost every administrative perk that comes with his post including a government bungalow, a VIP car, and luxury facilities. Instead, he chooses to live in a modest single room, cooks his own meals, and walks to the courtroom every single day.

In an era where state-provided luxuries are highly sought after, Judge Dwivedi has even submitted a formal application to the Madhya Pradesh High Court requesting that his monthly salary be cut in half, stating that he only requires the bare minimum to sustain himself. He has chosen to remain unmarried and dedicated his entire life to the pursuit of justice.

How Mother’s Struggle Shaped Dwivedi’s Aim

Judge Dwivedi’s deep sense of empathy stems from a deeply personal childhood experience. As a young boy, he watched his mother run from pillar to post, enduring immense emotional and physical stress while fighting a prolonged court battle over a property dispute. The memory of his mother’s struggles left an indelible mark on his mind. It inspired him to work tirelessly to join the judiciary, not for power or status, but to ensure that ordinary people do not have to suffer the same systemic delays. Today, he prioritizes property and family disputes, making a conscious effort to resolve them in the shortest time possible to ease the burden on families.

The Power of Silent Service

On social media, citizens have widely praised Judge Dwivedi, with many describing him as a living legend and an inspiring reminder of what true public service looks like. His choices challenge the conventional notions of authority and status, proving that the true dignity of a judge lies not in the luxury of their office, but in the accessibility, fairness, and speed of the justice they deliver to the common citizen.

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