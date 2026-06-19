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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Dr Manish Gupta? Delhi Doctor Murders Domestic Worker For Bringing ‘Bad Energy’ Into House

Who Is Dr Manish Gupta? Delhi Doctor Murders Domestic Worker For Bringing ‘Bad Energy’ Into House

A South Delhi dermatologist, Dr Manish Gupta, killed his domestic worker in a shocking murder that has stunned the Mount Kailash neighbourhood. Police said the accused believed the woman was bringing “bad energy” into his home and blamed her for affecting his son’s studies. The victim, Meena Haldar, was attacked with a bat and later stabbed to death on the terrace of the house.

Delhi dermatologist Dr Manish Gupta allegedly killed his house help, claiming she brought bad energy. Photos: X.
Delhi dermatologist Dr Manish Gupta allegedly killed his house help, claiming she brought bad energy. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 10:02 IST

Dr Manish Gupta, a 50-year-old dermatologist, committed a gruesome crime on Thursday after he murdered his domestic worker in the Mount Kailash area of South Delhi. The accused reportedly thrashed the house help with a bat and stabbed her with a knife. Reports say that the dermatologist thought that the worker  “brought bad energy” to the house. The victim has been identified as Meena Haldar. Meena lived in the Mount Kailash neighborhood. She hailed from the Prakash Mohalla area, around the East of Kailash. e She is survived by her husband, sun and daughter-in-law. Gupta wanted to fire the victim from the work; however, he was upset as nobody in the house listened to him.  

Why Dr Manish Gupta Killed His House Help

He reportedly told police that nobody in the house agreed with him to remove the house help from the job. This upset him as he felt that Meena was bringing bad energy to the house. The accused told police that Meena’s bad energy affected his son in his studies. 

“The doctor felt hurt that nobody in his family was listening to him and attacked the domestic help when he found her on the terrace,” Hindustan Times quoted a police officer.

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Who is Manish Gupta?

Dr Gupta lives with his son and wife, Dr Tina Gupta, who is also a doctor. The accused has admitted to his crime. At the time of the crime, only Gupta and his son were at the home. His wife had left for work.  According to reports, the worker came to work between 10.30 and 10.45. She started her work with washing clothes. When she went to the terrace to dry the clothes, Dr Gupta reportedly followed her. Reports say he attacked Meena between 11.15-11.30 am with a bat. After she fell on the ground, Dr Gupta stabbed her with a knife. Police recovered the blood-stained weapons near the staircase. 

The horrific murder was reported to police by a neighbor who saw the dead body in a pool of blood from his terrace. 

Also Read: Did ‘Black Magic’ Trigger A Murder? Delhi Doctor Arrested After Killing Househelp In Kailash Hills

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Who Is Dr Manish Gupta? Delhi Doctor Murders Domestic Worker For Bringing ‘Bad Energy’ Into House
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Who Is Dr Manish Gupta? Delhi Doctor Murders Domestic Worker For Bringing ‘Bad Energy’ Into House
Who Is Dr Manish Gupta? Delhi Doctor Murders Domestic Worker For Bringing ‘Bad Energy’ Into House
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