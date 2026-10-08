Movie-Like Robbery At Mumbai District Court; Thieves Steal Computers And Electronic Gadgets From Vasai Complex; What Were They After?

The theft of several computers from the Vasai District and Sessions Court complex in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon has raised fresh concerns over security at the court premises. The incident came to light during the afternoon and was reported to judicial authorities, following which Vasai police registered an FIR and began investigating how the electronic equipment was taken from the complex.

As per reports, a Vasai police official said this was the first such theft reported from the court premises. “An FIR has been registered in the case. We are yet to ascertain the total loss of gadgets and whether any other electronic equipment or important material has been taken. The matter is under investigation,” the official said.

Mumbai court theft brings security concerns into focus

A lawyer present at the premises also confirmed the theft on condition of anonymity. The incident has triggered concerns about security arrangements at the Mumbai court complex, particularly because computers, electronic equipment and official material are kept there.

Reports say that the matter was taken seriously by judicial authorities. District Judge Shri Hemant B. Sirsalkar, along with Magistrate Shri U. V. Jadhav, personally verified the situation and took cognizance of the incident, according to the advocate.

Mumbai court infrastructure faces renewed questions

According to reports, the advocate said the theft had brought back longstanding concerns among members of the Bar about inadequate infrastructure and security at the existing complex. “This incident has once again brought to the forefront the longstanding concerns regarding the inadequate infrastructure, security arrangements and overall condition of the existing court complex at Vasai,” the advocate said.

He added that lawyers had for a considerable period been raising the need for a properly planned and adequately secured court complex. However, the proposed development has not progressed at the required pace because of procedural issues and delays.

Mumbai judiciary needs secure space for records and equipment

Reportedly, according to the advocate, the incident shows that the existing infrastructure is increasingly unsuitable for the smooth and secure functioning of the judiciary. “A court complex is not merely a building; it is an essential institution where judicial officers, advocates, litigants, witnesses, police personnel and court staff attend daily,” he said.

He stressed that adequate security, proper infrastructure, sufficient space, record protection and modern facilities are indispensable. The advocate also said the incident raises concerns about the safety of court records, electronic devices, official documents and other sensitive material maintained within the Mumbai premises.

Police are now investigating the theft and are yet to determine the total value of the stolen gadgets or whether any other electronic equipment or important material was taken.

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