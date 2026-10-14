WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?

A moving car was gutted in a fire on the busy Cunningham Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, near Sparsh Hospital, triggering concern among commuters and passersby. The driver managed to escape in time, averting a major mishap. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire Breaks Out While Car Is in Motion

According to traffic police, the incident occurred around 9.40 am when the car was passing near Sparsh Hospital on Cunningham Road. Smoke and flames reportedly began emanating from the vehicle’s engine, alerting the driver to the developing emergency. Realising the danger, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and stepped out before the fire could spread further. His quick response helped prevent a potentially serious incident, particularly given the busy traffic movement in the area during the morning hours.

Flames Engulf Vehicle Despite Rescue Efforts

People in the vicinity reportedly rushed to help after noticing the vehicle on fire. They attempted to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading. However, the fire intensified rapidly and engulfed the car, leaving it severely damaged. The incident drew attention from people in the area as flames spread across the vehicle. The presence of a burning car on a busy city road also raised concerns about commuter safety and the possibility of traffic disruption.

Panic gripped passers-by after a moving car caught fire near Sparsh Hospital on busy Cunningham Road on Saturday morning. The driver managed to escape in time, averting a major mishap. No casualties were reported. According to the traffic police, smoke and flames began emanating from the car’s engine around 9.40 am when the vehicle was passing near the hospital. The driver immediately stepped out of the vehicle, while people in the vicinity tried to douse the flames. However, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the car, leaving it severely damaged. Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and assessed the situation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established. Officials are examining whether a battery malfunction, a short circuit or another technical fault triggered the blaze. — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 14, 2026

Fire Services Reach Spot

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot after the incident and assessed the situation. Their response helped address the emergency and ensure that the situation could be brought under control. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the driver’s timely evacuation helped avert a potentially dangerous situation.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Established

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials are examining whether a battery malfunction, an electrical short circuit or another technical fault may have triggered the blaze. The incident once again highlights the importance of vehicle maintenance and responding promptly to warning signs such as smoke or unusual engine behaviour. Further details are awaited as officials examine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

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