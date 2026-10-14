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Home > Regionals News > WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?

WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?

A moving car was gutted in a fire near Sparsh Hospital on Bengaluru’s busy Cunningham Road. No casualties were reported, and officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The driver miraculously escaped in time as flames engulfed the vehicle, triggering panic in the area. (Source:Screengrab)
The driver miraculously escaped in time as flames engulfed the vehicle, triggering panic in the area. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-14 13:15 IST

A moving car was gutted in a fire on the busy Cunningham Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, near Sparsh Hospital, triggering concern among commuters and passersby. The driver managed to escape in time, averting a major mishap. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire Breaks Out While Car Is in Motion

According to traffic police, the incident occurred around 9.40 am when the car was passing near Sparsh Hospital on Cunningham Road. Smoke and flames reportedly began emanating from the vehicle’s engine, alerting the driver to the developing emergency. Realising the danger, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and stepped out before the fire could spread further. His quick response helped prevent a potentially serious incident, particularly given the busy traffic movement in the area during the morning hours.

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Flames Engulf Vehicle Despite Rescue Efforts

People in the vicinity reportedly rushed to help after noticing the vehicle on fire. They attempted to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading. However, the fire intensified rapidly and engulfed the car, leaving it severely damaged. The incident drew attention from people in the area as flames spread across the vehicle. The presence of a burning car on a busy city road also raised concerns about commuter safety and the possibility of traffic disruption.

Fire Services Reach Spot

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot after the incident and assessed the situation. Their response helped address the emergency and ensure that the situation could be brought under control. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the driver’s timely evacuation helped avert a potentially dangerous situation.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Established

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials are examining whether a battery malfunction, an electrical short circuit or another technical fault may have triggered the blaze. The incident once again highlights the importance of vehicle maintenance and responding promptly to warning signs such as smoke or unusual engine behaviour. Further details are awaited as officials examine the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Also Read: Delhi Police Arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde; CJP Alleges 24-Hour Denial Of Legal Access

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WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?
Tags: battery malfunctionBengaluru breaking newsBengaluru car fireBengaluru newsBengaluru traffic newscar fire incidentcar gutted in fireCunningham Road firedriver escapeshome-hero-pos-9moving car catches fireshort-circuitSparsh Hospitalvehicle fire

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WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?

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WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?

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WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?
WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?
WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?
WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?
WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?

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