MP Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Bodyshames Woman Councillor During Public Event in Indore | WATCH

Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, is in controversy because of a comment that he made on the physical appearance of a woman councillor at a public gathering in Indore which has gone viral and led to criticism of the minister by the Opposition Congress Party.

Comment Made at a Public Gathering

The comment was made on Sunday when a public gathering for the inauguration of infrastructure development was held in Indore. Vijayvargiya was present at the event with the woman ward councillor, Sandhya Yadav.

What Did Vijayvargiya Say?

Vijayvargiya commented about the physical appearance of Sandhya Yadav as she was approaching the microphone. This happened after a party worker walking behind Yadav left his sight. Vijayvargiya said that Sandhya didi has also gained some weight.

Virality of the Video Leading to Controversy

A video of the whole incident has gone viral and has led to a debate over the comment made by the minister.

Congress Slams the Remark

AICC media coordinator Neelabh Shukla termed the comment condemnable and criticised Vijayvargiya for making a remark centred on the woman councillor’s physical appearance. Shukla alleged that while the BJP frequently talks about respecting women, comments targeting women’s physical appearance by its leaders have become a recurring pattern, citing this latest incident involving a woman councillor from the party itself as an example.

Political Row Continues

The remark has added to an ongoing debate around how women in public life are spoken about by political leaders, with the Opposition using the incident to question the ruling party’s stated commitment to women’s dignity and respect. As the video continues to circulate, reactions from both sides are expected to keep the controversy alive in the coming days.

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