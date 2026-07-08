LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FBI FIFA World Cup Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FBI FIFA World Cup Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FBI FIFA World Cup Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FBI FIFA World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FBI FIFA World Cup Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FBI FIFA World Cup Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FBI FIFA World Cup Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FBI FIFA World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die

MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die

According to the health officials, all four babies were born prematurely. However, the family blames the lack of an ambulance facility for this tragedy.

MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 14:59 IST

In Madhya Pradesh, a woman gave birth to four babies inside an autorickshaw while being taken to the hospital. However, before they could reach the hospital, all four newborns died shortly after birth. The woman’s family blamed the absence of an ambulance that forced them to choose private transport, resulting in the tragedy. According to the health officials, the babies died because they were born prematurely and were underdeveloped.
 

Woman Delivers in an Auto

As per reports, the woman, identified as Rajini Singaram, was a resident of Naigaon village and experienced labour pain during the seventh month of her pregnancy. She was initially taken to the government health centre in Ghuthas in a private vehicle. 
 
Due to her critical health condition, Singaram was referred to Bichhiya’s Community Health Centre, the District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr D J Mohanty, said. However, before reaching the hospital, Rajini delivered four babies inside the auto.
 
“All four babies, three girls and a boy, died because they were premature and weighed around 1.5 kilograms each,” Mohanty added. The official further mentioned that the mother has been admitted to the Community Health Centre and is now out of danger.
 

Four Newborns Die, Family Blames Ambulance Unavailability

The woman’s family claimed that shortly after she went into labour, they called the emergency ambulance service, but no ambulance showed up. The family subsequently made arrangements for an autorickshaw to transport her to the hospital. Ganesh Singaram, her husband, asserted that if an ambulance had arrived in time, the babies may have survived.
 

How Administration Responds?

Mandla District Magistrate Rahul Namdev Dhote responded to the family’s accusations by stating that he had not received a complaint about the incident. The magistrate stated that if a complaint is received, the issue would be looked into and appropriate action would be taken.
 
Health officials have insisted that the newborns died from issues resulting from premature delivery and insufficient development, despite the family blaming the deaths on the purported delay in medical evacuation.
 
Even though officials and the family have given conflicting explanations for the four newborns’ deaths, the episode has brought attention to emergency medical transport in rural locations.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die
Tags: healthcaremadhya pradesh

RELATED News

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

Can Vijay’s 25% TASMAC Salary Hike End Overcharging At Tamil Nadu Liquor Shops?

LATEST NEWS

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Date: Direct Link to Download Scorecard Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

Why Stock Market Is Down Today? 8 Reasons Behind Sensex’s 1,740-Point Crash and Nifty’s 2% Fall

MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die

Madras High Court Issues Notice To CM Vijay: What Is The Case About?

Rajkummar Rao Restricts Comments On Dada First Look Amid Backlash; Here’s How The Internet Reacted

‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?

Blue Cloud Softech Share Price in Focus as Hyderabad Police Adopts SOCEYE AI Platform; Why It Matters

Man Clings To Tata Nexon EV In Chest-Deep Floodwater As JCB Pulls It To Safety | Video

Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Accused’s Mother Reacts After Son Killed in Police Encounter

Who Is Parvathy Thiruvothu? The Malayalam Actor Who Says Treating Superstars Like Gods Enables Exploitation

MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die
MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die
MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die
MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die

QUICK LINKS