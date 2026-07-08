MP Healthcare System Exposed: Woman Delivers Quadruplets in Auto After Ambulance Delay; All Four Babies Die

In Madhya Pradesh, a woman gave birth to four babies inside an autorickshaw while being taken to the hospital. However, before they could reach the hospital, all four newborns died shortly after birth. The woman’s family blamed the absence of an ambulance that forced them to choose private transport, resulting in the tragedy. According to the health officials, the babies died because they were born prematurely and were underdeveloped.

Woman Delivers in an Auto

As per reports, the woman, identified as Rajini Singaram, was a resident of Naigaon village and experienced labour pain during the seventh month of her pregnancy. She was initially taken to the government health centre in Ghuthas in a private vehicle.

Due to her critical health condition, Singaram was referred to Bichhiya’s Community Health Centre, the District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr D J Mohanty, said. However, before reaching the hospital, Rajini delivered four babies inside the auto.

“All four babies, three girls and a boy, died because they were premature and weighed around 1.5 kilograms each,” Mohanty added. The official further mentioned that the mother has been admitted to the Community Health Centre and is now out of danger.

Four Newborns Die, Family Blames Ambulance Unavailability

The woman’s family claimed that shortly after she went into labour, they called the emergency ambulance service, but no ambulance showed up. The family subsequently made arrangements for an autorickshaw to transport her to the hospital. Ganesh Singaram, her husband, asserted that if an ambulance had arrived in time, the babies may have survived.

How Administration Responds?

Mandla District Magistrate Rahul Namdev Dhote responded to the family’s accusations by stating that he had not received a complaint about the incident. The magistrate stated that if a complaint is received, the issue would be looked into and appropriate action would be taken.

Health officials have insisted that the newborns died from issues resulting from premature delivery and insufficient development, despite the family blaming the deaths on the purported delay in medical evacuation.