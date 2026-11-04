MP High Court Quashes Student’s Protest Case, Says Police Cannot Act As Complainant In Section 144 Violation Cases

A group of young men stood outside a police station in Barwani with banners and slogans, asking for an FIR to be cancelled. The police then registered a case against them. More than two years later, the High Court has said that the case should never have got off the ground.

How It Began

On 30 June 2024, an FIR was registered against some members of the tribal community. Members of Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) applied on 6 July 2024 to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Palsud police station in Barwani district, asking for it to be cancelled.

The Fresh Case

The police responded by registering a new case, Crime No. 198/2024. It alleged that seven JAYS members, including Rajesh Achaliya, gathered at the police station with banners and raised slogans without permission from the SDO, Rajpur. This, the FIR said, violated clause 2.2 of a District Magistrate’s order dated 7 June 2024, passed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and attracted Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the counterpart of Section 188 of the IPC.

After the investigation, Section 126(2) of the BNS, which deals with wrongful restraint, was added in the final report. On 16 December 2024, the trial court took cognizance against all seven.

The Petitioner’s Argument

Achaliya went to the High Court. His main point was a procedural one. Section 215 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the counterpart of Section 195 of the CrPC, bars courts from taking cognizance of offences under Sections 206 to 223 of the BNS without a written complaint from the public servant concerned. He argued that the wrongful restraint charge arose from the same transaction and could not be separated from it, and that its ingredients were missing. He said he was implicated only because he was a JAYS member who took part in the protest. He relied on C. Munyapan v. State of Tamil Nadu and Devendra Kumar v. State (NCT of Delhi).

The State’s Reply

The State argued that this objection was never raised before the trial court, and that the court had recorded on 13 October 2025 that it was satisfied there was enough material to frame charges. It added that a final report is not an “encyclopaedia” and that the prosecution would prove its case through evidence.

What the High Court Held

Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi was not persuaded. He noted a “complete absence” of any written complaint by the public servant. The SHO, the court observed, “himself acted as complainant”, and there was no complaint from the District Magistrate.

On the second charge, the court held that the entire act of the seven people was part of “one and the same transaction”. Relying on Devendra Kumar, in which the Supreme Court held that closely connected offences cannot be split up to defeat the bar, it ruled that both offences stood or fell together. The trial court, it said, could not have taken cognizance of either.

A Flaw in the Police’s Own Map

The court also pointed to something it called very significant. The investigating officer’s own spot map, prepared on 8 July 2024, showed the seven people gathered at a place some distance from the police station building. On that map alone, the court held, no offence of wrongful restraint was made out.

A Student’s Future

In allowing the petition, Justice Dwivedi noted that the petitioner had scored distinctions in four of five Class 12 subjects. The court said a bright student should not be needlessly dragged into criminal proceedings that could damage his career, particularly as he had merely accompanied others who were protesting against an FIR on tribal community members. It quashed the cognizance order, the FIR in Crime No. 198/2024 and the charge-sheet.

Why It Matters

The ruling is a reminder that the law sets who may start a prosecution as well as what counts as an offence. Where the offence is disobeying a public servant’s order, the courts can proceed only on that public servant’s written complaint, and not on the word of the local police alone. For protesters booked under prohibitory orders, the point may matter in other cases.

Advocate Parv Birla appeared for the petitioner, and Government Advocate Bhaskar Agrawal for the State. The judgment in Rajesh Achaliya v. State of Madhya Pradesh is dated 2 November 2026.

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