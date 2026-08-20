MP Lingamaneni Ramesh’s Son Booked After His Speeding Aston Martin Kills 26-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad

The son of Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh has been named as an accused after his Aston Martin SUV allegedly driven by him struck and killed a 26-year-old woman near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area. Police have identified the accused as 21-year-old Lingamaneni Sanjush. The victim, Bharathi Mukhi, who worked at a Lifestyle store at Inorbit Mall, was crossing the road when she was allegedly hit by the luxury SUV on August 16. She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Woman Hit While Returning to Work

According to reports, Mukhi, who was from Odisha, had gone to ITC Kohinoor to collect lunch and was returning to her workplace at Lifestyle when the accident occurred. The vehicle involved in the crash was an Aston Martin DBX707 SUV. Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and the allegations of rash and negligent driving.

Sanjush Named as Accused

Madhapur police have identified Sanjush as the person allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. He is the son of Lingamaneni Ramesh, a businessman and Rajya Sabha member associated with the Jana Sena Party. Police have not arrested Sanjush so far. Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar said a notice has been served on the accused as part of the investigation.

Case Registered Under BNS

A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence. The investigation is continuing, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the crash and the role of the accused. The naming of Sanjush as an accused does not by itself establish guilt, which will be determined through the legal process. The fatal crash has also drawn attention because of the political connections of the accused and renewed concerns over road safety and negligent driving in Hyderabad.

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