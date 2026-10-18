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Home > Regionals News > MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?

MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?

The body has not been recovered, and investigators are probing a suspected dispute over their relationship and child.

A 40-year-old woman was killed after a speeding SUV allegedly driven by a 22-year-old medical student rammed into her family’s motorcycle near Bhoothpur in Telangana.
A 40-year-old woman was killed after a speeding SUV allegedly driven by a 22-year-old medical student rammed into her family’s motorcycle near Bhoothpur in Telangana.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 11:13 IST

A nursing officer who went missing from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has not been found days after her disappearance, with police suspecting that she was murdered and her body thrown into a crocodile-infested river in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. The missing woman, Snehlata, originally from Bihar, was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner, Satyaprakash, who reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning. Investigators suspect crocodiles may have consumed her remains, although the body has yet to be recovered.

Accused Taken to Pachnada to Search for Body

According to police, Satyaprakash allegedly told investigators that he strangled Snehlata to death and threw her body from a bridge into the river. He reportedly believed crocodiles in the water would consume the body, making it difficult to recover. Police subsequently took the accused to Pachnada in Etawah, the confluence of five rivers, to search for the missing woman’s remains. However, the body has not yet been located, and the search remains a challenge because of the suspected presence of crocodiles in the area.

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Live-In Relationship and Dispute Over Child

Snehlata and Satyaprakash reportedly met while studying at a college in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The two later entered into a live-in relationship and had a son together. According to the available details, Satyaprakash was already married. Police suspect that tensions between the couple intensified over their child and Snehlata’s demand that he recognise her as his wife. Investigators are examining whether the prolonged relationship dispute contributed to the alleged murder.

Woman Went Missing on October 8

Police said Satyaprakash took Snehlata out on the pretext of shopping on October 8. She has not been seen since, prompting concerns among her family members. Following her disappearance, investigators questioned Satyaprakash and began looking into the circumstances surrounding her last known movements. His alleged confession led police to the river confluence in Etawah.

Family Seeks Action as Search Continues

Snehlata’s family is demanding action in the case and seeking answers about her disappearance. Police are continuing efforts to locate her body and verify the accused’s account. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against Satyaprakash remain subject to the legal process.
Also Read: Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

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MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?
Tags: Bhopal missing womanBhopal nursing officer murdercrocodile river casehome-hero-pos-6live-in partner murderMadhya Pradesh crime newsnursing officer missingSatyaprakash murder caseSnehlata missing case

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MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?

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MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?
MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?
MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?
MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?
MP Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Throws Body Into Throws Body Into River To Be Eaten By Crocodiles— What Triggered The Crime?

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