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Home > Regionals News > MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral

MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district allegedly shows a Patwari riding on an elderly villager’s back to cross a river, prompting criticism and an administrative probe.

Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River. Image Credit: @micchamasala/X
Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River. Image Credit: @micchamasala/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 16:24 IST

A video showing a revenue department official crossing a river on the back of an elderly villager has gone viral in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, triggering widespread criticism online.

Who Is Involved?

The video allegedly shows Nilesh Namdev, the Patwari of Mata Gram Panchayat, on his way to inspect the home and land of an elderly villager named Lalwa Kewat.

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What The Video Allegedly Shows?

According to reports, Lalwa Kewat’s crops had been damaged by bears and other wild animals during the winter months around a year ago, and his house was reportedly damaged as well. Namdev allegedly visited the site to survey the property, and in an apparent attempt to keep his shoes from getting wet while crossing a river, he climbed onto the elderly man’s back.

How Was The River Crossed?

The video claims that the Patwari told Lalwa Kewat he would only be able to carry out the survey of his house and land if he was carried across the river. Following this, the elderly man reportedly lifted the official onto his back and helped him cross to the other side.

Backlash After Video Surfaces

While claiming to be old, the video gained viral popularity on Wednesday, raising queries about the Patwari’s behaviour towards the villager. Many individuals on the Internet have asked for an official probe into the case. The contact of Namdev could not be made available, as his mobile phone was off.

Reaction By The Administration

Responding to the issue, Vikas Mishra, Sidhi Collector said that the video was out and strict action would be taken after the receipt of the complaint. He added that the video is being investigated, and depending on the facts, strict action will be taken against the person involved.

Awaiting Further Developments

With the video drawing sharp reactions online, attention now turns to the outcome of the administration’s investigation and whether any formal complaint will be filed against the Patwari involved in the incident.

Also Read: Devar-Bhabhi Affair Takes A Horrific Turn: Two-Year-Old Niece Dies After Allegedly Being Placed On Burning Stove

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MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral

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MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral

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MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral

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MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral
MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral
MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral
MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral

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