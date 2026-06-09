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Home > Regionals News > MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video

MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video

A day after topping her BSc final-year exams, 21-year-old Priya Mishra from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district died after allegedly consuming poison.

MP tragedy: 22-year-old student died after consuming poison (IMAGE: X)
MP tragedy: 22-year-old student died after consuming poison (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 15:53 IST

MADHYA PRADESH TRAGEDY: A student of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, who topped her college BSc final-year exams yesterday, died from being poisoned just one day later. Police found a note of the student’s suicide, WhatsApp conversations and a video captured by the student before Monday’s death. The video taken before Priya’s death shows her crying as she speaks about her anguish. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Mere saath bahut galat kiya hai, family ko muh dikhane layak nahi chhoda. Mujhe maaf kar do” (They have done something very wrong to me. I am no longer able to face my family. Please forgive me). 

BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies by Suicide

MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video

Suicide Note, WhatsApp Chats and Final Video Reveal Big Clues

On June 5 Srishti alias Priya Mishra of the village of Lodha Purwa, Ajaygarh tehsil, ate sulphas and subsequently passed away while undergoing treatment.

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Her family has stated that she had been dealing with a local man, Dhirendra alias Barkhu Singh Thakur, who had been harassing her continuously and blackmailing her. Suresh Kumar Mishra, Priya’s father, claimed that the accused had been harassing his daughter to join in a physical relationship and was threatening her with showing the videos to everyone. The harassment caused him mental distress, he claimed.

A suicide note on Priya’s mobile phone also mentioned Barkhu Singh, police said. The note, she is believed to have written, read: “He’s to blame for my death, and no one in my family is.

Panna Police Arrest Accused Within 24 Hours

The police of Ajaygarh arrested the accused within 24 hours after taking adequate action on the evidence. He was arrested and two cell phones were confiscated, which were then put under cyber forensic examination.

Police lodged a case of abetment to suicide after considering the evidence and presented the accused to a court and handed him jail time. In the grieving family’s demand for strict punishment of the accused, Priya was a brilliant student who had always made them proud. An investigation is continuing into the case, police said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Faces Backlash After Throwing Bitten Apples Into Crowd, Video Goes Viral

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MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video
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MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video

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MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video
MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video
MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video
MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video

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