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Home > Regionals News > ‘Mujhe Maarne Wala Mera Pati Hai…’, Haryana Woman Writes on Diary Before Brutal Murder by Husband

‘Mujhe Maarne Wala Mera Pati Hai…’, Haryana Woman Writes on Diary Before Brutal Murder by Husband

A woman was found critically injured outside her boutique in Pinjore, Panchkula. Before her death, a diary allegedly naming her husband and in-laws was found with her. Police are probing the case.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 18:43 IST

A shocking murder has come to light in Pinjore, Panchkula, where a woman was allegedly attacked inside her boutique. The incident took place in a lane opposite Raunak Hotel. The victim has been identified as Rajendra Kaur. She lived in a rented house in Ratpur Colony and ran a boutique.

Locals found her lying badly injured outside the shop. A diary was reportedly found in her hand. A man named Raju was informed about the incident. He then sought help from a biker and rushed the woman to a hospital.

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According to Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj, Rajendra was in a critical condition. Her throat had been completely slit. She was also not fully conscious. Doctors tried to save her, but she died during treatment. Her body has been kept at the Kalka hospital mortuary.

CCTV Captures Suspect Leaving Boutique

After receiving information about the incident, Pinjore police reached the spot. Police, led by station house officer Rajesh Kumar, examined CCTV footage from the area. The footage reportedly shows a man entering the boutique.

After some time, the same man is seen coming out of the shop and pulling down the shutter. Moments later, Rajendra Kaur appears to open the shutter herself and step outside. She can reportedly be seen struggling and writhing in pain after suffering the attack.

Diary Allegedly Names Husband And In-Laws

The most crucial clue in the case is the diary reportedly found with the victim. It allegedly contains the statement: “Mujhe maarne wala mera pati hai, please help… woh saas aur meri do nanad, Preeti aur Neetu hain, aur mera devar hai” (The person who attacked me is my husband, please help… my mother-in-law, my two sisters-in-law, Preeti and Neetu, and my brother-in-law are also involved.)

Police are now examining the diary along with the CCTV footage and other evidence.

Police Probe Husband-Wife Dispute

According to preliminary information, Rajendra was reportedly facing a dispute with her husband. Police are trying to establish whether the diary entry was written by the victim and what led to the attack. The identity and motive of the attacker have not yet been officially established.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, the diary and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events. The exact circumstances behind the murder will become clear as the investigation progresses.

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‘Mujhe Maarne Wala Mera Pati Hai…’, Haryana Woman Writes on Diary Before Brutal Murder by Husband
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‘Mujhe Maarne Wala Mera Pati Hai…’, Haryana Woman Writes on Diary Before Brutal Murder by Husband

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‘Mujhe Maarne Wala Mera Pati Hai…’, Haryana Woman Writes on Diary Before Brutal Murder by Husband

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‘Mujhe Maarne Wala Mera Pati Hai…’, Haryana Woman Writes on Diary Before Brutal Murder by Husband
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‘Mujhe Maarne Wala Mera Pati Hai…’, Haryana Woman Writes on Diary Before Brutal Murder by Husband
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