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Home > Regionals News > Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home

A health card that can be securely accessed from a mobile phone means less paperwork, fewer unnecessary visits and quicker access to an essential document when healthcare is needed.

The move reflects the broader objective of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana: making healthcare protection not only comprehensive, but also easier to access.
The move reflects the broader objective of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana: making healthcare protection not only comprehensive, but also easier to access.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 12:41 IST

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) is taking another significant step towards citizen-friendly healthcare, with the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, enabling beneficiaries to download their health card digitally from the official portal. The facility means that eligible beneficiaries no longer necessarily need to visit a centre simply to obtain a copy of their health card, claimed Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government in a statement. 
 
Once their verification/e-KYC and photograph have been completed, the card can be accessed online, downloaded and saved on a mobile phone or printed for future use.
 
Three Simple Steps to Access the Card
1- Enter Details
Beneficiaries can locate their family record using their Family ID, Health Card Number, Mobile Number or Aadhaar Number.
 
2-Secure OTP Verification
The beneficiary completes authentication through OTP-based verification linked to the registered mobile/Aadhaar details.
 
3-Download the Health Card
 
After successful authentication, the verified health card can be viewed and downloaded in PDF format, allowing beneficiaries to keep a digital copy on their phone or obtain a printed copy.
 
Important: Complete e-KYC Before Downloading
 
Beneficiaries should ensure that their photograph-based verification/e-KYC has been completed before downloading the card.
 
The digital process allows beneficiaries to verify the updated photograph of family members and complete the required authentication before generating the card.
 
This is an important safeguard: simply downloading a card without the required verification does not substitute for completing the beneficiary’s authentication process.
 
A Big Convenience Under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana
 
The digital card facility adds to the growing convenience offered under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Punjab’s healthcare initiative providing cashless treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family per year.
 
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is not only expanding financial protection against major medical expenses; initiatives such as this are also making the process of accessing healthcare benefits easier for families.
 
A health card that can be securely accessed from a mobile phone means less paperwork, fewer unnecessary visits and quicker access to an essential document when healthcare is needed.
 
Keep Your Card Ready — Anytime, Anywhere
 
Once downloaded, beneficiaries can:
 
* Keep the card securely on their mobile phone
* Take a printed copy for their records
* Share copies with family members when required
* Present the card when accessing eligible healthcare services
 
A Digital Health Initiative With a Human Impact
 
The move reflects the broader objective of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana: making healthcare protection not only comprehensive, but also easier to access. From ₹10 lakh of annual family health cover to a simpler digital card-access mechanism, Punjab’s health-security framework is increasingly putting convenience and accessibility at the centre of service delivery, said Punjab government in a statement.
 
Access the Official SHA Punjab Portal
 
Beneficiaries should use only the official State Health Agency Punjab website for the service and should never share OTPs with anyone. (sha.punjab.gov.in)
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Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home

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Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home

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Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home

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Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home

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