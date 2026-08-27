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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Airport Redevelopment: Check Flight Changes And Terminal Shifts Starting From October 1

Mumbai Airport Redevelopment: Check Flight Changes And Terminal Shifts Starting From October 1

Mumbai Airport will shift flights to Navi Mumbai and Terminal 2 as Terminal 1 redevelopment begins. Check the key changes from October 2026.

Mumbai Airport Flights To Shift As Terminal 1 Redevelopment Begins (Image: ANI, file photo)
Mumbai Airport Flights To Shift As Terminal 1 Redevelopment Begins (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 07:38 IST

More than 30 per cent of international flights from Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 could move to Navi Mumbai International Airport from October as part of a larger plan to redevelop Terminal 1. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has proposed shifting 30 per cent of flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 and 30 per cent of international flights from Terminal 2 to Navi Mumbai from October 1, 2026.

The changes will affect passengers travelling through Mumbai Airport. From October 25, one-third of flights currently operating from Terminal 1 are proposed to shift to Terminal 2. Passengers with advance bookings have been advised to check their terminal details with their airline before travelling.

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Mumbai Airport plans phased terminal redevelopment from January

Reportedly, MIAL wants to begin redevelopment of the northern section of Terminal 1B from January 15, 2027. The section handles around 5 million passengers annually. Terminal 1 is nearly 80 years old, and part of it has already been demolished as redevelopment work gets underway.

Mumbai Airport’s two terminals handle around 950 flight movements each day. Terminal 1 can handle about 15 million passengers annually, while Terminal 2 has an annual capacity of around 40 million passengers.

Mumbai Airport operations set for major airline reshuffle

At present, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Alliance Air and Star Air operate from Terminal 1. Akasa Air shifted its domestic flights to Terminal 2 in August as part of an operational realignment, MIAL said, as per reports.

MIAL has informed the Civil Aviation Ministry about the proposed changes and started discussions with airlines. In a letter sent to the Ministry last week, it asked airlines to coordinate with Navi Mumbai International Airport over the transition.

Mumbai Airport operator promises smoother transition for flyers

According to reports, MIAL said the shift is intended to support the phased redevelopment while limiting disruption to passengers and airline operations. The airport operator said, “MIAL shall continue to engage closely with airlines, Navi Mumbai airport, government authorities, regulatory agencies and other relevant stakeholders to facilitate seamless implementation of the transition plan, maintain continuity of airline operations and minimise passenger inconvenience.”

With Mumbai Airport’s flight operations being redistributed, travellers should rely on their airline’s latest terminal information rather than assuming their booked flight will depart from its earlier terminal.

Also Read: Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them    

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Mumbai Airport Redevelopment: Check Flight Changes And Terminal Shifts Starting From October 1
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