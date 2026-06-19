Mumbai BEST Bus Strike Hits 25 lakh Commuters: What Is The Union Demanding from Govt?

Mumbai BEST bus strike: Over 25 lakh commuters in Mumbai have been affected after Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus unions went on a indefinate strike over their long pending demands. The BEST bus union went on strike from Friday (June 19, 2025) after talks failed to resolve the demands of the employees. The Union decided to go on indefinate strike after the BEST bus administration secured an interim order from Mumbai’s Industrial Court prohibiting the employees to strike work. Earlier, Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) was invoked by the state government to restrict the strike, said a report in PTI.

What are the Union’s demands?

BEST bus staff carried out a demonstration demanding a hike in salary, working condition and other long pending grievances. As the workers hit the streets, operation of several BEST buses were halted in different areas of Mumbai including Ghatkopar. This led to disruption of services in various parts of Mumbai and causing heavy inconvenience to commuters.

Among other demands, the workers are asking the government to merge BEST budget with BMC budget, clearance of dues of retired personnel. The workers have also demanded to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for the period from 2016-2026.

‘Didn’t get money since retirement’

The BEST workers also staged a demonstration at Dharavi depot over their demands. Amid the protest, Mumbai Police personnel have been deployed in various parts of the city to maintain law and order.

Talking to ANI, BEST Workers’ Union office bearer, Ranganath Satavase said, “Those who retired did not get their money since 2022, the waitlisted workers are not getting even the minimum wages, so it is the responsibility of the administration, the government to pay their dues.”

According to workers’ Union, the government should end contractual employment both in electricity and transport department and demanded that employees hired on wet-lease be absorbed in the BEST department.