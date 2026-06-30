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Home > Regionals News > One Student Dies, 10 Injured In Mumbai After Tree Falls On School Bus; Residents Blame BMC

One Student Dies, 10 Injured In Mumbai After Tree Falls On School Bus; Residents Blame BMC

A school bus carrying 13 children was crushed by a falling tree in Mumbai's Chembur, killing one student and injuring at least 10 others.

Tree Falls On School Bus in Mumbai's Chembur (Image: X)
Tree Falls On School Bus in Mumbai's Chembur (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 17:36 IST

A school bus carrying 13 children was crushed after a large tree fell on it in Mumbai’s Chembur on Monday, leaving one student dead and at least 10 others injured. Rescue teams continued cutting through the tree to reach one child who remained trapped inside the vehicle, while four injured students were admitted to Zen Hospital and others were shifted to Jain Hospital, where some were reported to be in serious condition. The Mumbai tragedy has also sparked fresh questions over civic authorities after residents claimed they had repeatedly warned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about dangerous trees in the area but no action was taken.

Residents say Mumbai warnings were ignored despite repeated complaints

Reports say that the accident took place on Road No. 11 in Chembur even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms across Mumbai and nearby suburbs. Residents alleged they had written to the BMC several times asking for trees to be trimmed or removed, pointing out that a similar incident had occurred there earlier. Despite those warnings, they claimed, the authorities failed to act. The Mumbai incident has once again raised concerns about tree maintenance during the monsoon.

Past Mumbai and India accidents show deadly pattern of falling trees

The current Mumbai tragedy follows the line of a number of other accidents that have taken place across India. As per reports, in May 2024, a billboard that weighed a lot came crashing down in the midst of a dust storm in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar and killed 17 people while injuring more than 70 others due to the impact that it had on the vehicles parked at the petrol pump.

In July 2023, there was an accident in Pune that resulted in three deaths following the collapse of a weakened by the rain tree onto the vehicles that passed through. Two persons died in Delhi in 2021 due to the collapse of a tree under strong winds. This is not the first time such tragedies have highlighted the dangers associated with old trees and lack of maintenance in the monsoon season.

Mumbai questions on civic readiness before monsoon come fresh

Since heavy rains are expected, the latest tragedy in Mumbai will definitely put into question the safety measures that were taken by the civic body before the start of the monsoon.

Also Read: Watch: Worker In Nurse’s Uniform Kicks Mentally Challenged Man Repeatedly At Raebareli Hospital    

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One Student Dies, 10 Injured In Mumbai After Tree Falls On School Bus; Residents Blame BMC
Tags: home-hero-pos-1mumbaiMumbai newsschool bus accident Mumbai

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One Student Dies, 10 Injured In Mumbai After Tree Falls On School Bus; Residents Blame BMC

One Student Dies, 10 Injured In Mumbai After Tree Falls On School Bus; Residents Blame BMC

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One Student Dies, 10 Injured In Mumbai After Tree Falls On School Bus; Residents Blame BMC
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