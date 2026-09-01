Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai from September 1, citing a sharp rise in input gas costs amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The Mumbai CNG Price Hike takes CNG to ₹88 per kg, while domestic PNG (DPNG) has become costlier by Rs 1 per SCM.

Mumbai CNG Price Hike linked to Middle East crisis and imported gas costs

MGL said the Mumbai CNG Price Hike was necessary because international-index-linked input gas prices have increased significantly. “In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG.”

The company said demand for CNG remains significant, with a major portion of the gas used for the CNG segment being met through imported Spot RLNG. This has pushed up the cost of supplying CNG.

Mumbai CNG Price Hike takes CNG rate to Rs 88 per kg

According to MGL, it now has to source gas at higher spot RLNG prices to meet increased CNG demand. The Mumbai CNG Price Hike is Rs 2 per kg across all geographical areas, taking the delivered CNG price in and around Mumbai to Rs 88 per kg.

MGL said the revised rates came into effect from midnight of August 31, 2026, or the morning of September 1. The Mumbai CNG Price Hike is aimed at partly offsetting the higher input gas cost.

Mumbai CNG Price Hike accompanied by domestic PNG increase

Domestic PNG prices have also risen by Rs 1 per SCM from midnight of August 31, 2026, or the morning of September 1. The Mumbai CNG Price Hike and PNG revision follow the increase in input costs faced by the company.

MGL said the rise in input gas prices has “significantly impacted the overall cost of gas supplied by the company”. It said the move would help ensure the continued and sustained supply of CNG to customers.

Mumbai CNG Price Hike comes as MGL seeks to control costs

MGL said it remains committed to providing affordable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. The company will continue exploring ways to optimise costs and pass on benefits to consumers while supporting wider adoption of natural gas as a cleaner fuel.

The Mumbai CNG Price Hike therefore comes directly against the backdrop of higher international gas costs, increased reliance on imported Spot RLNG and sustained CNG demand.

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