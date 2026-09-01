LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here

Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here

Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL raises CNG by Rs 2 to Rs 88/kg and domestic PNG by Rs 1/SCM from September 1 amid higher imported gas costs.

MGL Raises CNG And PNG Rates (Image: ANI, representative photo)
MGL Raises CNG And PNG Rates (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 08:11 IST

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai from September 1, citing a sharp rise in input gas costs amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The Mumbai CNG Price Hike takes CNG to ₹88 per kg, while domestic PNG (DPNG) has become costlier by Rs 1 per SCM.

Mumbai CNG Price Hike linked to Middle East crisis and imported gas costs

MGL said the Mumbai CNG Price Hike was necessary because international-index-linked input gas prices have increased significantly. “In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG.”

You Might Be Interested In

The company said demand for CNG remains significant, with a major portion of the gas used for the CNG segment being met through imported Spot RLNG. This has pushed up the cost of supplying CNG.

Mumbai CNG Price Hike takes CNG rate to Rs 88 per kg

According to MGL, it now has to source gas at higher spot RLNG prices to meet increased CNG demand. The Mumbai CNG Price Hike is Rs 2 per kg across all geographical areas, taking the delivered CNG price in and around Mumbai to Rs 88 per kg.

MGL said the revised rates came into effect from midnight of August 31, 2026, or the morning of September 1. The Mumbai CNG Price Hike is aimed at partly offsetting the higher input gas cost.

Mumbai CNG Price Hike accompanied by domestic PNG increase

Domestic PNG prices have also risen by Rs 1 per SCM from midnight of August 31, 2026, or the morning of September 1. The Mumbai CNG Price Hike and PNG revision follow the increase in input costs faced by the company.

MGL said the rise in input gas prices has “significantly impacted the overall cost of gas supplied by the company”. It said the move would help ensure the continued and sustained supply of CNG to customers.

Mumbai CNG Price Hike comes as MGL seeks to control costs

MGL said it remains committed to providing affordable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. The company will continue exploring ways to optimise costs and pass on benefits to consumers while supporting wider adoption of natural gas as a cleaner fuel.

The Mumbai CNG Price Hike therefore comes directly against the backdrop of higher international gas costs, increased reliance on imported Spot RLNG and sustained CNG demand.

Also Read: Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here
Tags: CNG Price newshome-hero-pos-2Mumbai CNG PriceMumbai news

RELATED News

West Bengal Viral Crash Video: Two Bikers Die After Allegedly Filming Reel at High Speed

Panjab University Students’ Elections: Who Is Ankit Bidhan, the Research Scholar Behind ABVP’s Victory?

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

Rat Caught Munching Snacks At Surat Station Stall, Railway Authorities Seal Outlet

Delhi To Jewar Airport In Just 60 Minutes? New Expressway Could Cut Travel Time Dramatically

LATEST NEWS

H-4 Work Permit: Will Trump Administration End US Work Rights For H-1B Spouses?

Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here

1 Minute 42 Seconds Viral MMS Video: Why Did This Couple Stay Inside a Train Toilet for Over an Hour?

Kareena Kapoor On Raising Taimur And Jeh: ‘If He Wants To Cry, He Should’ — Why She Wants Her Sons To Embrace Sensitivity

Football Transfer News: Liverpool FC Sign Bradley Barcola From Paris Saint-Germain | Check Contract Details And Salary

Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics

Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories

Lionel Messi Retirement: Argentina Legend, World Cup Winner Brings Curtains Down on 21-Year International Career | Full Statement

Air India Express Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After ‘BOMB’ Note Found Mid-Air: What Happened?

Sandeep Khosla Calls Out Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Copied’ Cannes Look: ‘Make A Better Version Of What We Are Doing’

Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here
Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here
Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here
Mumbai CNG Price Hike: CNG, Domestic PNG Get Costlier From September 1, Check New Prices Here

QUICK LINKS