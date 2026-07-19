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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Coastal Road Porsche Crash: Luxury Car Destroyed After High-Speed Collision; Here’s How Occupants Survived

Mumbai Coastal Road Porsche Crash: Luxury Car Destroyed After High-Speed Collision; Here’s How Occupants Survived

A speeding Porsche crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road after the driver lost control. Airbags saved lives as police investigate the cause of the accident.

A speeding luxury car smashed into a divider, leaving the vehicle wrecked. (Photo: X)
A speeding luxury car smashed into a divider, leaving the vehicle wrecked. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 13:08 IST

A high-speed Porsche was involved in an accident on Mumbai’s Coastal Road on Sunday after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a road divider. The impact caused extensive damage to the luxury car, but an airbag opened on time to prevent serious injuries to the driver.

According to the officials, there were two people inside the Porsche at the time of the accident. Both were recovered safely from the vehicle, and no injuries were reported. Emergency teams soon arrived at the scene and began the task of recovery.

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Accident Causes Traffic Disruption on Coastal Road

There was a brief disruption to traffic flow on the busy Coastal Road as officials worked to clear the scene and remove the damaged vehicle. Police officials reached the location soon after receiving information about the incident and began investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

The damaged Porsche was later removed from the road, and debris was cleared. Traffic movement returned to normal after recovery operations were completed.

Wet Roads and Speeding Raise Safety Concerns

The accident has once again brought attention to driving behaviour on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, especially during weekends. Experts have often warned motorists against speeding on the newly opened stretch.

Ravi Gupta, Field In-charge at TAP Turbo Engineers Private Limited, said that rash driving is frequently noticed on the Coastal Road during weekends. He also pointed out that the road was wet after overnight and early morning rain, which could have made driving conditions more challenging.

Earlier Fire Incident Created Panic Inside Coastal Road Tunnel

The Porsche crash comes shortly after another incident on the Coastal Road, where a car caught fire inside a tunnel, creating panic among motorists.

The fire broke out in the south-bound tunnel near the Haji Ali-Worli route. There were several vehicles parked behind the burning car, and as the smoke spread, some drivers had to abandon their vehicles and get away from the area. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes. An eyewitness described a chaotic scene with people running from the tunnel in fear and confusion.

Police Begin Probe Into Porsche Crash

Authorities are now investigating the exact cause of the Porsche accident. Officials are investigating factors such as speed, road conditions and other potential causes. There were no casualties, and the incident ended on a relatively good note with no major loss of life. But this incident has brought the debate on road safety and responsible driving on Mumbai’s Coastal Road back to the fore.

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Mumbai Coastal Road Porsche Crash: Luxury Car Destroyed After High-Speed Collision; Here’s How Occupants Survived
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Mumbai Coastal Road Porsche Crash: Luxury Car Destroyed After High-Speed Collision; Here’s How Occupants Survived

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Mumbai Coastal Road Porsche Crash: Luxury Car Destroyed After High-Speed Collision; Here’s How Occupants Survived
Mumbai Coastal Road Porsche Crash: Luxury Car Destroyed After High-Speed Collision; Here’s How Occupants Survived
Mumbai Coastal Road Porsche Crash: Luxury Car Destroyed After High-Speed Collision; Here’s How Occupants Survived
Mumbai Coastal Road Porsche Crash: Luxury Car Destroyed After High-Speed Collision; Here’s How Occupants Survived

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