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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Cop Pushes Cyclist, Throws Loaded Bicycle Aside For VIP Convoy, Viral Video Triggers Fury Online

Mumbai Cop Pushes Cyclist, Throws Loaded Bicycle Aside For VIP Convoy, Viral Video Triggers Fury Online

A viral Mumbai video shows a cop pushing a cyclist and tossing his loaded bicycle aside for a VIP convoy, prompting Milind Deora to demand strict action.

Cop Pushes Cyclist Aside To Clear Way For VIP Convoy in Mumbai (Image: X)
Cop Pushes Cyclist Aside To Clear Way For VIP Convoy in Mumbai (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 11:41 IST

A video that showed a traffic policeman pushing a daily wage worker and throwing away his bicycle that had some load on it in order to make way for a VIP motorcade has caused public fury and once again questioned the issue of VIP culture in Mumbai. The cyclist was attempting to pass through an area that was barricaded by the police when the policeman pushed him along with his bicycle aside, which caused him to fall down.

The incident, captured on video, has drawn a strong response from Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who condemned the treatment of the working man and demanded strict action from the Mumbai Police and traffic authorities.

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Mumbai video puts VIP treatment under scrutiny after cyclist is pushed aside

Deora shared the video on X, pointing to what appeared to be the mistreatment of a man carrying goods on his bicycle during restrictions imposed to allow a VIP convoy to pass through the Mumbai road.

“Regardless of who the VIP was,” Deora said, pushing a working man and his bicycle was “unacceptable.”

Mumbai MP demands action as convoy incident sparks public anger

Deora directly tagged the Mumbai Police and Mumbai traffic authorities in his post, writing, “@MumbaiPolice and @MTPHereToHelp, please take strict action and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The video has since triggered widespread anger on social media, with users calling the policeman’s conduct insensitive and inhumane. Several people questioned the VIP culture visible in Mumbai, while others stressed that empathy and a willingness to help should come before clearing the road.

Mumbai cyclist incident draws questions over enforcement and accountability

One social media user questioned whether any action would actually follow, pointing to what they described as a lack of strict enforcement even for basic traffic violations. Others praised Deora for speaking up and said the treatment of the cyclist was unacceptable.

The episode has brought fresh attention to how ordinary people are treated when traffic restrictions are imposed in Mumbai for VIP movements, particularly when those restrictions leave working people struggling to get through.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha’s Name Deleted From Punjab Voter List: ‘Permanently Shifted’ Tag Triggers BJP-AAP Clash    

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Mumbai Cop Pushes Cyclist, Throws Loaded Bicycle Aside For VIP Convoy, Viral Video Triggers Fury Online
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Mumbai Cop Pushes Cyclist, Throws Loaded Bicycle Aside For VIP Convoy, Viral Video Triggers Fury Online
Mumbai Cop Pushes Cyclist, Throws Loaded Bicycle Aside For VIP Convoy, Viral Video Triggers Fury Online
Mumbai Cop Pushes Cyclist, Throws Loaded Bicycle Aside For VIP Convoy, Viral Video Triggers Fury Online
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