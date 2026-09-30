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Home > Regionals News > Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare

Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare

A man who died in 2022 was found preserved inside a locked daycare centre in Mumbai’s Malad East after neighbours reported a strong smell, police said.

Locked Mumbai daycare centre where body of 2022 victim was found (Image: AI-generated)
Locked Mumbai daycare centre where body of 2022 victim was found (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 11:12 IST

The man whose body was found inside a locked daycare centre in Mumbai’s Malad East had reportedly been dead for more than two years. Police investigating the unusual discovery found that he had died of a heart attack in June 2022. His daughter, who did not want to part with her father, had instead chosen to preserve his body through a foreign-based company rather than perform his last rites and cremate him.

As per reports. the case came to light only after the premises, which carried a sign saying, “Daycare centre. Opening shortly,” remained shut for a prolonged period. A strong smell began coming from inside and became increasingly difficult for residents to ignore. The neighbours eventually contacted police, leading to the discovery.

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Mumbai investigation uncovers why the body was preserved

Reports say that according to the investigation, the daughter’s decision was driven by her deep attachment to her father. Rather than cremating him after his death, she arranged for his body to be preserved. The circumstances surrounding the preservation and the presence of the body inside the premises are now part of the police inquiry.

The unusual discovery has also brought legal and family questions into focus. The woman has appointed lawyers to represent her in the case as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding her decision and the handling of the body.

Mumbai police alerted after smell from locked premises

According to reports, the discovery was made when residents became concerned about the worsening odour from the closed premises. The metal crisscross gate had remained locked, preventing anyone from entering or leaving. When police arrived and opened the door, the smell became even stronger.

A search of the Mumbai daycare centre then led officers to the dead body. Kurar Police are now conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

Mumbai case now under legal and familial scrutiny

Reportedly, police are examining both the legal and familial aspects of the case. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances in which the body was kept at the premises and how the preservation arrangement was carried out.

For now, police have found that the man died of a heart attack in June 2022, while his daughter’s stated reason for preserving him was her desire to keep her father close. The Kurar Police investigation is continuing.

Also Read: Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid     

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Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare
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Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare

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Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare
Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare
Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare
Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare
Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare

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