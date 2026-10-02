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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

A routine delivery in a Mumbai housing society took an unexpected turn after a delivery worker allegedly disappeared, leaving residents questioning whether police will register a case, how he can be traced, and whether delivery platforms need stricter verification checks.

Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift. (Image Credit: @ChetnaRaja/X)
Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift. (Image Credit: @ChetnaRaja/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 13:48 IST

At around 2.30 pm on Monday, a member of the Akshay Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai noticed something wrong in the lift. A strong, unpleasant odour hung in the cabin. He alerted the residents’ group, and the first guess was an ordinary one. Housekeeping staff and residents assumed a pet or a stray dog had soiled the lift. Nobody imagined the real explanation was waiting on a camera.

The Footage Nobody Wanted to Watch

To find out what had happened, society members sat down to check the CCTV recording. What they saw left them shocked. According to resident Girish, the clip showed a delivery worker, who had come to drop off a food order, urinating inside the lift. The footage then showed him urinating into his hand and drinking it. The housekeeping staff cleaned the lift after the discovery, but the images were harder to wipe away.

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From the Lift to Social Media

The society management decided the matter should not pass quietly. It shared the clip on social media and tagged Zomato’s management and the local authorities, hoping someone would take notice. The video soon stirred anger among residents. Many began asking how delivery workers are verified and how they are expected to behave once they step inside a residential building.

An Answer That Felt Too Small

Residents say they contacted the company’s customer care and were told that the delivery worker had been removed from the service. For them, that did not go far enough. They want accountability toward the customer whose home the food was meant for, and toward the society where the incident took place. Removing one man from an app, they feel, does not answer those questions.

A Number That Led Nowhere

The society also tried to reach the man directly, using the mobile number registered with the platform. The number turned out to be invalid. That leaves residents with a video, a few facts and no way of contacting the person at the centre of it.

Off to the Police Station

A delegation from the society has now gone to the police station and begun the process of filing a complaint. Residents are demanding strict legal action for creating an unhygienic situation in a public space. They say firm action is necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.

What Happens Next?

Will the police register a case, and can the man be traced when his number does not work? Will delivery platforms tighten their verification checks? And why did a routine delivery end this way? The reason behind the act has not been reported, and the man’s side of the story is not known. For one Mumbai society, an ordinary Monday has become a test of trust.

Also Read: Why Noida’s Supernova Society Banned OYO, Airbnb And Booking.com Rentals After Shocking Gate-Ramming Incident

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Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

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Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

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Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

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Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?
Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?
Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?
Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?
Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

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