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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened

Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened

Food safety concerns in Mumbai as FDA suspends licences of five clubs and orders Goregaon Sports Club to stop food operations over major violations.

Mumbai FDA suspends FSSAI licences of five clubs (Image: X)
Mumbai FDA suspends FSSAI licences of five clubs (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 10:12 IST

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the FSSAI licences of five prominent Mumbai clubs after inspections found serious food safety and hygiene violations, including cockroach and fly infestation, poor storage, pest-control failures and weak sanitation. The action came after a July 27 inspection drive covering seven food establishments, including clubs, canteens and restaurants, across Greater Mumbai. The FDA suspended five licences, ordered one establishment to stop food operations and issued an improvement notice to another.

Reportedly, the five establishments facing licence suspension are The Cricket Club of India Ltd, RK Juhu Gymkhana, The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East and The Willingdon Sports Club. The findings have raised fresh concerns over Mumbai food safety and compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and related regulations.

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Mumbai food safety: Cockroaches, spoiled food found at club

Reports say that at The Cricket Club of India Ltd, inspectors found live cockroaches and flies in food handling areas. Officials also found poor waste disposal, water dripping onto food kept in cold storage, clogged drains, spoiled vegetables and expired food items.

The FDA also flagged missing food labels, failure to follow FIFO/FEFO systems, no proper separation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas and the risk of cross-contamination. The findings highlighted several basic Mumbai food safety lapses.

Mumbai food safety: Hygiene failures hit Juhu clubs

As per reports, RK Juhu Gymkhana was found with deteriorated walls and ceilings, inadequate hygiene facilities and poor drainage. Officials also found improper food storage temperatures and no records showing frying oil usage. Food handlers were not using basic protective items such as gloves, caps and aprons.

At The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, the following issues have been identified in the kitchen: rusted kitchenware, insects entering into the premises, and unsatisfactory sanitation facilities. There is improper segregation of raw and cooked food, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Proper sanitisation of food contact surfaces is not taking place.

Mumbai food safety: Third-party caterer lacked valid FSSAI licence

MIG Cricket Club had another major violation. The FDA found an unauthorised third-party entity, M/s Nebula Catering Services, operating on its premises without a valid FSSAI licence. Inspectors also reported pest infestation, poor food storage, missing food and water testing records and no trained technical staff.

According to reports, the Willingdon Sports Club was also pulled up for poor drainage maintenance, unclean floors, damaged ceilings and inadequate temperature monitoring. Its food testing records were outdated and proper cleaning schedules were missing, adding to the Mumbai food safety concerns.

Mumbai food safety: Goregaon club told to stop food business

Goregaon Sports Club in Malad West faced the strictest immediate action after the FDA found it operating without the required food business licence or registration. As per reports, the establishment was directed to cease food business operations immediately for violating the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The FDA said the action was aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety laws and protecting public health by preventing unsafe food practices.

Also Read: Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her    

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Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened
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Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened

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Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened
Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened
Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened
Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened

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