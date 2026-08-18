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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces

Mira Road Hit-And Run: Police have also initiated the process of registering a case after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. The cops said they are investigating who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and how many people were injured.

The entire incident was captured on the dashboard camera of another vehicle travelling behind the car.
The entire incident was captured on the dashboard camera of another vehicle travelling behind the car.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 12:24 IST

In a shocking incident of rash and negligent driving, a driver in SUV rammed into a number of bystanders  at JP Road area of Mira Road in Maharashtra capital Mumbai. Later, the driver fled the spot after the vehicle hit people standing by the roadside.

The entire incident was captured on the dashboard camera of another vehicle travelling behind the car. The video shows the vehicle approaching at high speed. It then hits people standing on the roadside, after which the driver flees the scene instead of stopping.

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Following the incident, Kashigaon Police have launched an investigation and are looking for the driver of the vehicle. Police said they are examining the video footage and trying to locate the vehicle and its owner based on the available details.

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Police have also initiated the process of registering a case after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. The cops said they are investigating who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and how many people were injured.

After the video of the incident surfaced, demands have grown for strict action against motorists driving at high speeds and in a negligent manner in the area. 

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Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces

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Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces

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Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces
Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces
Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces
Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces

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