Mumbai Horror: 20-Year-Old Stabbed 20 Times, Throat Slit in Dharavi by Friend After Refusal to Live Together; Accused Found Standing by Body With Blood-Stained Knife

A gruesome murder in Mumbai’s Dharavi has sent shockwaves across the city after a 20-year-old man identified as Ashwain Shivkumar Nadar was allegedly stabbed 20 times and had his throat slit by his acquaintance, identified as Ashiq Asim Akhtar Khan. The accused, reportedly enraged after the victim refused to live with him, was found standing near the body with a blood-stained knife.

What Really Happened?

The attack is believed to have arisen from a long-standing personal dispute between the two. Initial investigations indicate that the victim and the accused were acquaints and had a history of conflicts.

Police suspect the murder was driven by the accused’s resentment after the victim allegedly refused to continue a relationship or live with him.

Police suspect the murder was driven by the accused’s resentment after the victim allegedly refused to continue a relationship or live with him. A prolonged feud between them is also thought to have played a key role in the crime.

Accused Caught Standing Near Body With Blood Stained Knife

After being the Dharavi police rushed to the scene and detained the accused.

Officials said he was found standing near the victim, holding a blood-stained knife. Eyewitnesses told police that the accused was issuing death threats during the attack, warning that he would kill anyone who attempted to intervene.

Victim Dies in Hospital

The critically injured victim was rushed to Sion Hospital and admitted to the emergency ward, but despite doctors’ efforts, he died during treatment, PTI reported.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother lodged an FIR at the local police station against Ashiq Asim Akhtar Khan. the case has been registered under Section 135 and 37(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, along with Sections 109(1) and 351(3) of the BNS.

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