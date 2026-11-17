An otherwise regular journey on a local train in Mumbai became scary when a knife that was hurled amid a brawl between two passengers hurt an unsuspecting traveller. This unfortunate event happened inside a fast local train running from Virar to Churchgate on Sunday. The 53-year-old traveller fell victim to the brawl as one of the two persons allegedly hurled a knife at the other. But the knife missed its mark and hit the senior citizen traveller instead.

The victim was later identified as Suresh Sharma, who hails from Sion. The police confirmed the news on Tuesday as the accused person was arrested.

Knife Thrown During Fight Hits Innocent Mumbai Local Passenger

As per the police, Sharma informed the investigating officers that the incident occurred soon after the train left the Andheri station. As per the complaint, two people had an argument on the train while it was still in motion. One of the people involved pulled out a knife and tried to throw it at the other person. However, the knife missed its target and ended up hitting Sharma, who was travelling in the same train. This incident scared the passengers, who immediately used the emergency chain to stop the train.

Train Stopped at Bandra, Injured Passenger Taken to Hospital

As soon as the emergency chain was pulled, the train stopped at the Bandra station. From there, the passenger was taken to the station master’s room for immediate first aid. He was later transferred to Bhabha Hospital for further treatment. As per the police, his condition is stable.

Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Accused, Recover Knife

Meanwhile, police have arrested the man allegedly involved in the incident. An officer said the knife used in the attack was also recovered. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Shiva Gaikwad, a resident of Nashik.

After his arrest, Gaikwad was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bandra for further legal action. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the argument and the events that led to the passenger being injured.