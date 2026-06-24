Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death inside a moving Mumbai local train after a disagreement over closing a coach door during heavy rainfall, according to police. The victim is identified as Mayank Lohar, who was travelling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train on Tuesday night. According to the officials, the incident took place between Andheri and Borivali stations when an argument broke out between Lohar and another passenger.

It was reportedly begun as a disagreement over whether the coach door should remain open. However, as the matter escalated, the accused allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen.

Mumbai local: Swift Response at Borivali Station

The train arrived at Borivali station at approximately 11.04 pm. Police said the accused escaped before the train came to a complete stop. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the compartment shortly after the train’s arrival and found Lohar critically injured.

Medical Efforts Could Not Save the Victim

Authorities immediately arranged a stretcher and emergency medical assistance, and Lohar was first taken to the Emergency Medical Room at Borivali station. He was later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, stated that the priority was to offer immediate medical assistance to the injured passenger.

Police Investigation Underway

The Government Railway Police has launched a manhunt for the accused, who remains absconding. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and examining other evidence which they collected from the train and station premises. Passengers who were present in the compartment at the time of the incident are also being questioned as part of the investigation.

In a statement posted on X, Western Railway said railway staff, RPF personnel, GRP officers and medical teams responded promptly following the incident.

Mumbai Train Horror: Second Stabbing Incident on Western Railway

According to reports, Lohar, a resident of Virar, was reportedly working as a salesman for a private company in Andheri, and he was returning home after work when the attack took place.

This is the second such incident in Mumbai’s Western Railway suburban network in 2026. Earlier in February, a 32-year-old college lecturer from Vile Parle was stabbed while attempting to get off a train. Police later arrested the accused, Omkar Shinde, in connection with that incident.