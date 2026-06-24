LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door

Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door

Mumbai Horror: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on a Mumbai local train after a dispute over closing a coach door. Police are investigating the matter.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on a moving Mumbai local after a dispute over a coach door.
A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on a moving Mumbai local after a dispute over a coach door.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 15:39 IST

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death inside a moving Mumbai local train after a disagreement over closing a coach door during heavy rainfall, according to police. The victim is identified as Mayank Lohar, who was travelling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train on Tuesday night. According to the officials, the incident took place between Andheri and Borivali stations when an argument broke out between Lohar and another passenger. 

It was reportedly begun as a disagreement over whether the coach door should remain open. However, as the matter escalated, the accused allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen.

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai local: Swift Response at Borivali Station

The train arrived at Borivali station at approximately 11.04 pm. Police said the accused escaped before the train came to a complete stop. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the compartment shortly after the train’s arrival and found Lohar critically injured.

Medical Efforts Could Not Save the Victim

Authorities immediately arranged a stretcher and emergency medical assistance, and Lohar was first taken to the Emergency Medical Room at Borivali station. He was later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, stated that the priority was to offer immediate medical assistance to the injured passenger. 

Police Investigation Underway

The Government Railway Police has launched a manhunt for the accused, who remains absconding. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and examining other evidence which they collected from the train and station premises. Passengers who were present in the compartment at the time of the incident are also being questioned as part of the investigation.

In a statement posted on X, Western Railway said railway staff, RPF personnel, GRP officers and medical teams responded promptly following the incident.

Mumbai Train Horror: Second Stabbing Incident on Western Railway

According to reports, Lohar, a resident of Virar, was reportedly working as a salesman for a private company in Andheri, and he was returning home after work when the attack took place. 

This is the second such incident in Mumbai’s Western Railway suburban network in 2026. Earlier in February, a 32-year-old college lecturer from Vile Parle was stabbed while attempting to get off a train. Police later arrested the accused, Omkar Shinde, in connection with that incident. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door
Tags: 22-Year-Old StabbedClosingHeavy RainMumbai localMumbai Local Murder

RELATED News

19-Year-Old BA Student Stabbed 16 Times In 15 Seconds By Stalker In Ujjain

Biker's Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape After Bus Catches Fire In Meerut

How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Odisha Son Forced To Carry Father's Body On Bicycle

LATEST NEWS

EFCCC Announces Juhi Shakya as Maharashtra State Vice President to Reinforce Statewide Environmental Initiatives

ASAP Rocky Faces Heat After Telling Female Fans 'You're Fine As Fk'

Mirzapur The Movie: Shweta Tripathi Shares Why Revisiting Golu Felt So Different

XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership

What Caused The Delay In Delhi's Monsoon? IMD Reveals The Main Reason

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Fresh Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez, Praises Welcome To The Jungle, Warns Her Bodyguard

Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property: Get up to Rs. 10.50 crore at interest rates starting from 8% p.a.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Who Will Win In Today FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Between France and Norway? Complete Breakdown

Esha Deol Opens Up On Life After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani; Reveals What She Misses The Most

Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door
Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door
Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door
Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door

QUICK LINKS