Mumbai Local Train Murder Cracked In 24 Hours, 400 CCTV Cameras Help Nab Accused

Mumbai: The Railway Police have solved a murder case on Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train network, within just 24 hours. More than 400 CCTV camera recordings played a key role in helping investigators identify and arrest the accused.

The incident took place at 10:50 p.m. on June 23, 2026, in the first-class coach of a fast local train near Nalasopara. The fight between passengers was over rainwater entering the train, the Railway Police said. A passenger tried to close the door at the very beginning of the argument and the incident turned violent.

After the incident, a case was registered on the morning of June 24 at Borivali Railway Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Due to the seriousness of the crime, seven special investigation teams from the Railway Police and Crime Branch were formed to probe the case.

Footage From Over 400 CCTV Cameras Examined

Police watched the footage of more than 400 CCTV cameras installed in Borivali, Andheri, Mira Road, and Nalasopara railway stations as well as other places. Officers were able to identify the suspect and follow him with technical analysis, intelligence inputs, and field work.

The accused, identified as Roshan (30) of Mira Road East, a barcode maker, was arrested from the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai. Police are investigating him and further legal proceedings are currently on.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Railway Police Commissioner M. Rakesh Kalasagar and DCP Sunita Thakare-Salunkhe. The breakthrough was hailed as a huge success and the extensive examination of CCTV footage and technical evidence led to the closure of the blind murder case in only 24 hours.

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