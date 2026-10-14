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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details

Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details

Mumbai man Wilson Sunil D’Silva, 47, arrested for allegedly trafficking a woman to South Korea via Malaysia, with police probing fake passports and a wider network.

Mumbai Man Held For Allegedly Trafficking Woman To South Korea
Mumbai Man Held For Allegedly Trafficking Woman To South Korea

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 14:27 IST

Mumbai Police have arrested a 47-year-old man accused of attempting to traffic a woman to South Korea’s Jeju Island via Malaysia. The accused, Wilson Sunil D’Silva, a Malad resident, was allegedly promised Rs 50,000 in advance and another Rs 7 lakh after the woman reached her destination. Police are also investigating allegations that he previously took women and children to the United Kingdom and France using fake passports.

How Mumbai airport immigration officers stopped the accused

As per reports, D’Silva was arrested by Sahar Police on October 10, a day after immigration officers stopped him at Mumbai airport, The Times of India reported. During a passport scan, immigration officer Vijaya Sonawane said a “human trafficking” remark appeared on the system.

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The alert reportedly indicated that D’Silva had previously taken women abroad using fake passports. This prompted officials to question him about his travel plans and alleged activities, leading to his arrest in Mumbai.

Mumbai police probe alleged fake passport operation

During interrogation, D’Silva allegedly told officials that his difficult financial condition had pushed him into the activity. Police said he had obtained fake passports for five people and allegedly travelled with them while posing as their husband or father.

Reportedly, investigators suspect that the alleged operation may extend beyond the planned journey to Jeju Island. The earlier cases reportedly involved women and children being taken to the UK and France using forged travel documents.

Mumbai trafficking investigation widens

Police are now trying to identify and trace the people who allegedly contacted D’Silva and arranged the journeys. Investigators are also gathering details about the individuals who may have been trafficked to the UK and France.

The Mumbai investigation is examining whether other people were involved in the alleged network. According to reports, officials are also looking into possible involvement of government or immigration personnel. No further details about potential suspects or the alleged victims have been provided in the available information.

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Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details
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Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details

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Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details

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Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details
Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details
Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details
Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details
Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details

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