Mumbai Man In Red Thar With Duplicate Number Plate Molests Woman, Injures Another In Kharghar

A man allegedly driving a red Mahindra Thar while wearing a mask and using a duplicate registration number plate allegedly molested a woman walking near Pethpada Metro Station in Kharghar on Tuesday night. About an hour later, the same SUV allegedly knocked down and seriously injured a 22-year-old woman in Belpada, Sector 3, Kharghar, according to reports.

Woman Allegedly Molested Near Metro Station

The first incident reportedly took place near Pethpada Metro Station on September 30. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly drove his Thar close to a woman pedestrian and inappropriately touched her before speeding away. The woman subsequently approached the police, following which the Kharghar police registered a case against the SUV driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police also invoked provisions related to rash and negligent driving causing hurt.

22-Year-Old Woman Hit By SUV

Around an hour after the alleged molestation, the same Thar was reportedly involved in another incident in Belpada, Sector 3, Kharghar. According to reports, the SUV allegedly struck a 22-year-old woman, leaving her seriously injured. The vehicle was reportedly being driven rashly at the time of the incident. The use of a duplicate registration number plate reportedly made it difficult to immediately identify the vehicle and its driver.

Accused Handed Over To Kharghar Police

The detained man was identified in reports as Ali alias Talib Ahsan Nakhva, a resident of Sector 50 in Seawoods, Nerul. He was subsequently handed over to Kharghar police for further legal action. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to inappropriately touching the woman near Pethpada Metro Station while driving his Thar and then speeding away, according to police sources cited in reports. Police are continuing their investigation into both incidents and are examining the vehicle, its registration details and other evidence as part of the probe.

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