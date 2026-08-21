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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Man Poses As Transgender, Enters Woman’s Home On Evil-Eye Pretext, Assaults Her

Mumbai Man Poses As Transgender, Enters Woman’s Home On Evil-Eye Pretext, Assaults Her

Mumbai police arrested Anil Sheshrao Shinde for allegedly posing as transgender, entering a Powai woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Man Poses As Transgender, Assaults Woman Inside Mumbai Home (Image: AI-generated)
Man Poses As Transgender, Assaults Woman Inside Mumbai Home (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 10:31 IST

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai within hours of allegedly entering a woman’s home in Powai by pretending to be a transgender person and sexually assaulting her, police said. The accused, identified as Anil Sheshrao Shinde, allegedly entered the house on August 18 on the pretext of warding off the evil eye. Police said he later went into the bedroom, threatened the survivor with physical harm and sexually assaulted her. A case was registered at Powai police station.

Reportedly, the arrest followed a CCTV-led investigation in Mumbai. Police traced footage showing Shinde, who was wearing a saree, leaving the area in an autorickshaw and travelling towards a slum in Kharegaon, Thane. He was arrested there. Police also said Shinde had impersonated a beggar in addition to pretending to be a transgender person.

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Mumbai police trace accused after home intrusion

The case has prompted a warning from Mumbai police, who have asked residents to remain alert and avoid allowing unknown people into their homes. The incident has also drawn attention to an older case in Mumbai involving a strikingly similar alleged method.

In 2018, a man identified as Narsimha Bichappa Shirvati was accused of posing as a transgender person and offering to remove an “evil eye” from a woman. Court records said he used turmeric, lime and rice and chanted mantras before sexually assaulting the woman. The Bombay High Court later refused him bail, finding prima facie material linking him to the offence.

Mumbai case echoes earlier evil-eye assault

The earlier case eventually ended in a conviction. A Mumbai sessions court sentenced Shirvati to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for rape in 2022. The court noted that his actions involving turmeric and rice had created fear in the survivor’s mind about her death, while he had also threatened her after the assault.

The two cases are separated by years, but both involve alleged use of claims about the evil eye to gain access or trust. In the latest Mumbai case, police said the accused used a saree and multiple identities before being traced through CCTV and arrested in Thane.

Also Read: Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad    

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Mumbai Man Poses As Transgender, Enters Woman’s Home On Evil-Eye Pretext, Assaults Her
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Mumbai Man Poses As Transgender, Enters Woman’s Home On Evil-Eye Pretext, Assaults Her
Mumbai Man Poses As Transgender, Enters Woman’s Home On Evil-Eye Pretext, Assaults Her
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