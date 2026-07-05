Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

In yet another tragic Mumbai monsoon incident, a 63-year-old man was killed after a tree uprooted and crushed him in Kurla West. According to BMC officials, the incident occurred around 12:40 PM on Sunday in the Naupada locality. The victim, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was heading toward a roadside shop when the tree suddenly uprooted and crashed directly onto him. Kundawala sustained critical injuries from the impact and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The sudden and tragic accident has sent shockwaves through the local residents as the relentless monsoon continues to trigger chaos across Mumbai.

Tree Collapses and Open Manholes: Death Toll Reaches 4

Since the commencement of the monsoon rains this season, Mumbai’s rain-related death toll has reached four, driven largely by infrastructure hazards and severe weather. Prior to Kundawala’s death, multiple fatal accidents have occured in the city. On June 30, Vihaan Srivastava, an 11-year-old boy, died tragically in Chembur when a large peepal tree uprooted and crushed a moving school bus. On July 2, Aslam Isak Shaikh, a 55-year-old man, lost his life in Sakinaka after falling into an open sewer manhole that had been left unsecured by a civic contractor while walking to work in torrential rain. Another tree-fall incident claimed a life within the Mira-Bhayandar locality earlier in the week.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai As Downpours Intensify

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated spells of extremely heavy showers, to continue punishing the financial capital. Along with the relentless downpours, the weather bureau has predicted powerful gusty winds reaching speeds of 55–65 kmph over Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Mumbai Monsoon Flight Disruptions: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings

The severe monsoon conditions have heavily impacted aviation infrastructure at Mumbai airport. Due to heavy rain, unstable approaches, and poor visibility, at least five Mumbai-bound flights were forced to divert to nearby airports like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Goa. The affected routes included three flights operated by IndiGo—originating from Raipur, Varanas. Pilots of 17 other incoming aircraft had to temporarily abort landings. Airline carriers have urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid severe delays. .

Also Read: Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status