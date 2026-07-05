Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
csam City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita indian army Hafiz Saeed camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh csam City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita indian army Hafiz Saeed camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh csam City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita indian army Hafiz Saeed camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh csam City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita indian army Hafiz Saeed camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
csam City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita indian army Hafiz Saeed camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh csam City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita indian army Hafiz Saeed camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh csam City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita indian army Hafiz Saeed camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh csam City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita indian army Hafiz Saeed camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

A 63-year-old man was crushed to death by a falling tree in Kurla West. Mumbai's rain-related death toll rises to 4 as the IMD issues a strict red alert.

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 16:44 IST

In yet another tragic Mumbai monsoon incident, a 63-year-old man was killed after a tree uprooted and crushed him in Kurla West. According to BMC officials,  the incident occurred around 12:40 PM on Sunday in the Naupada locality. The victim, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was heading toward a roadside shop when the tree suddenly uprooted and crashed directly onto him. Kundawala sustained critical injuries from the impact and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The sudden and tragic accident has sent shockwaves through the local residents as the relentless monsoon continues to trigger chaos across Mumbai.

Tree Collapses and Open Manholes: Death Toll Reaches 4

Since the commencement of the monsoon rains this season, Mumbai’s rain-related death toll has reached four, driven largely by infrastructure hazards and severe weather. Prior to Kundawala’s death, multiple fatal accidents have occured in the city. On June 30, Vihaan Srivastava, an 11-year-old boy, died tragically in Chembur when a large peepal tree uprooted and crushed a moving school bus. On July 2, Aslam Isak Shaikh, a 55-year-old man, lost his life in Sakinaka after falling into an open sewer manhole that had been left unsecured by a civic contractor while walking to work in torrential rain. Another tree-fall incident claimed a life within the Mira-Bhayandar locality earlier in the week.

You Might Be Interested In

IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai As Downpours Intensify

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated spells of extremely heavy showers, to continue punishing the financial capital. Along with the relentless downpours, the weather bureau has predicted powerful gusty winds reaching speeds of 55–65 kmph over Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Mumbai Monsoon Flight Disruptions: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings

The severe monsoon conditions have heavily impacted aviation infrastructure at Mumbai airport. Due to heavy rain, unstable approaches, and poor visibility, at least five Mumbai-bound flights were forced to divert to nearby airports like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Goa.  The affected routes included three flights operated by IndiGo—originating from Raipur, Varanas. Pilots of 17 other incoming aircraft had to temporarily abort landings. Airline carriers have urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid severe delays. . 

Also Read: Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4
Tags: IMD Mumbai red alert todayMumbai monsoon 2026 updatesMumbai rain death toll 2026Yunus Kundawala Kurla Mumbai

RELATED News

Man Pushes 55-Year-Old Woman into Telangana Well, Attempts to Rob and Kill Her | Watch

BJP Leader’s Fortuner Rams Into Scooty, Kills Two Women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

Under-Construction Bridge Slab Collapses over Ganga in Bihar’s Samastipur; 4 Injured

Mumbai Red Alert: Flights Delayed, Knee-Deep Water Floods Roads As Heavy Rain Batters City

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

What Happened To Sumona Chakravarti? The Kapil Sharma Show Star Reveals Health Battle And Surgery

ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s Production House Issues Public Notice, Claims Exclusive Rights To Film Amid Ongoing Turmoil

Prithvi Shaw Cheating Controversy: Did Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Hint at Breakup With India Cricketer After Cryptic Instagram Story? Details Inside

ENG-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch On TV and Online? Check Predicted Playing XIs

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Why Delay is Triggering Admission Anxiety Among Students

Alliance: Niti Taylor Opens Up About Surviving An Abusive Relationship, Says Ex Burnt Her With A Cigarette

RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14

Govt Summons Meta to Remove Child Abuse Ads on Instagram; Check Countries Where It’s Banned

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4
Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4
Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4
Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

QUICK LINKS