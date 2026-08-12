Mumbai Monsoon: Six Killed in 3 AM Kurla Landslide as Rescue Teams Search for Survivors

Another deadly monsoon was reported on Wednesday in Mumbai. In a tragic landslide, six people lost their lives while four more were injured as rain battered the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the police have been sent to rescue the victims trapped by the landslide. The operation to save people trapped under debris is still underway.

Mumbai Kurla Landslide Strikes Around 3 AM

The accident took place at about 3 am on Wednesday in Ashoknagar, which falls under Ghatkopar police station limits. DCP Ganesh Shinde stated that there were several people trapped after the landslide.

“Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and a rescue operation is underway,” Shinde told news agency ANI.

He added that police personnel, BMC officials, NDRF teams and other agencies were involved in the rescue effort. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also reached the spot and supervised the ongoing operations. The mayor later announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those killed, according to reports.

Six Dead, Four Injured In Landslide

The death toll from the Kurla landslide has now risen to six. Four people were also injured in the incident. Earlier, officials identified two injured people as Sohel Ansari, 18, and Mohamad Ansari, 14. Both were shifted to a hospital and were reported to be stable.

The deceased initially identified were Sahil Ansari, 28, and Mohamad Samir, 14. They were declared brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital. Visuals from the site showed relatives mourning as rescue workers cleared debris and ambulances transported the victims.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl, Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Kurla, at around 3:48 am. Two bodies have been recovered, and 6-8 persons are likely to be trapped. Rescue operation is underway. (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/aiDt2V38nZ — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

Heavy Rain Disrupts Mumbai

This landslide occurred after the city of Mumbai experienced heavy rains on Tuesday, impacting many areas of Mumbai. Rains have resulted in waterlogging as well as road and transport disturbances. Flights from Mumbai airport have been disrupted due to heavy rains at intervals. SpiceJet had also issued an advisory to travellers in the wake of the weather situation. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of rains when there is heavy rain.

Two Killed In Mumbai Fire Hours Earlier

This landslide happened only hours after another deadly accident in Mumbai. Two persons lost their lives, and six others were injured due to a fire in a 12-story residential building in Vile Parle in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The fire occurred around 10 pm at the 11th floor of Shanta Bhavan. This has damaged two flats as well as electrical wiring, AC and other domestic goods. Two-and-a-half-year-old Abir and 23-year-old Ankita lost their lives in this accident at Nanavati Hospital, officials said.