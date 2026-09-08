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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Police Detain Man With Fake PMO ID, Another With Gun; Say No Link to PM Modi Visit

Mumbai Police Detain Man With Fake PMO ID, Another With Gun; Say No Link to PM Modi Visit

Global Fintech Fest 2026: A major security scare unfolded at Mumbai’s NMACC after a man carrying a fake PMO ID was detained. A licensed gun was also recovered from his associate.

Mumbai Police Detain Man With Fake PMO ID, Another With Gun; Say No Link to PM Modi Visit

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 18:53 IST

A major security scare was reported at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Tuesday. A gun was recovered from a man linked to two individuals detained at the venue on Monday. One of the detained men allegedly claimed to be an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Rohan Parekh. According to sources, Parekh was carrying a fake PMO identity card. Security personnel reportedly found the card to be forged during verification. Parekh was allegedly accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a firearm.

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PM Modi’s Mumbai Event: Police Clarifies Incident

The Mumbai Police said the incident took place on Monday and was not connected to PM Modi’s event being held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Three men allegedly used a suspicious government ID card and forced their way, armed with a firearm, past mall security into Jio World Plaza, BKC,” Mumbai Police said in a statement.

The police said an FIR has been registered at the BKC Police Station. The charges include impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry while carrying a weapon.

“Crime Branch is conducting further investigation. The weapon has been found to be licensed and two persons are arrested in this regard,” the police said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now probing the matter. Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the accused offered a different explanation. He claimed that the man had gone to the location to buy perfume for his girlfriend.

Global Fintech Fest 2026 Begins in Mumbai

The security breach occurred amid the seventh annual Global Fintech Fest 2026, which will be taking place in Mumbai between September 8 and 11. The Global Fintech Fest 2026 has become an influential platform to discuss issues related to financial technology and payments technology across the globe. The theme of Global Fintech Fest 2026 is “Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum – Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance.”

This year, discussions will focus on Agentic AI, programmable finance, quantum technology and other emerging technologies. The event will also examine how new technologies can deliver measurable results while supporting trusted and inclusive financial systems.

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Mumbai Police Detain Man With Fake PMO ID, Another With Gun; Say No Link to PM Modi Visit
Tags: fake PMO IDmumbai crime branchNMACC security scarePM Modi Mumbai eventRohan Parekh

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Mumbai Police Detain Man With Fake PMO ID, Another With Gun; Say No Link to PM Modi Visit

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Mumbai Police Detain Man With Fake PMO ID, Another With Gun; Say No Link to PM Modi Visit
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