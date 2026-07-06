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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit by Heavy Rain as Landslides Shut Expressway, Suspend Train Services

Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit by Heavy Rain as Landslides Shut Expressway, Suspend Train Services

Heavy rainfall disrupts Mumbai-Pune travel as landslides suspend train services and halt traffic on key highways. Here's the latest updates and advisories for commuters.

Relentless rainfall has disrupted train and road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune, with landslides forcing suspensions, diversions, and travel advisories. (Photo: ANI)
Relentless rainfall has disrupted train and road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune, with landslides forcing suspensions, diversions, and travel advisories. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 08:43 IST

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai has caused traffic disruption between Mumbai and Pune as landslides disrupted both railway and road connectivity. Amid restoration work, authorities have suspended several train services and have stopped traffic on key highways.
 
Bhor Ghat section is the worst-hit area, where landslides have caused heavy damage to railway infrastructure, forcing Central Railway to suspend train operations between Mumbai and Pune. 
 

Train Services Suspended on Key Routes

Central Railway confirmed that heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslides in the Bhor Ghat region, which made train movement unsafe. Services between Kajrat and Khopoli have been suspended after rain caused ballast washout. 
 
According to the railway officials, the vigilant staff detected the damage on time, which allowed immediate action to prevent accidents. The restoration team has also been deployed to repair the affected section and restore normal operations as soon as possible.
 

Railway Minister Reviews Restoration Efforts

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared his thoughts on this matter, where he stated that he has reviewed the situation following the heavy landslides and falling boulders that blocked railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section. He said restoration teams are fully prepared and working to clear the affected stretch as quickly as possible.
 
As more heavy rain is predicted for the day, the minister has also instructed officials from both Western Railway and Central Railway to work together as a team and speed up the restoration efforts to make sure train services resume as early as possible. 
 

Helpline Numbers for Passengers

The authorities have advised all passengers to carefully check the latest updates before leaving for the station. The Central Railway has activated dedicated helplines at major stations:
 
  • CSMT: 022-22694040
  • Thane: 9321336747
  • Lonavala: 8356854238
  • Dadar: 9136452387

Expressway and Highway Traffic Stopped

The landslides near the exit of Tunnel 2 on the Khopoli-Kusgaon Missing Link have also affected road transportation, forcing authorities to divert traffic on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway.
 
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) has urged people to avoid travelling between Mumbai and Pune until further notice. According to the agency, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway have been badly affected due to continuous rain and landslides. It has halted traffic in both directions, and commuters have been asked to reschedule non-essential journeys and follow official advisories. 
 

Mumbai Local Train Services Continue with Minor Delays

Although intercity travel remains heavily disrupted, the suburban rail services are working normally across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Central Railway said local trains on all four corridors were working normally; however, the main line services were delayed by around six to eight minutes, and Harbour Line trains were running about four minutes late. Services on the Trans-Harbour and Uran-Belapur lines continue to operate as scheduled.
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Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit by Heavy Rain as Landslides Shut Expressway, Suspend Train Services
Tags: Central Railwayheavy rainfall MaharashtraMumbai Pune travel disruptionMumbai-Pune Expressway

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Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit by Heavy Rain as Landslides Shut Expressway, Suspend Train Services
Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit by Heavy Rain as Landslides Shut Expressway, Suspend Train Services
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