Mumbai Rains Today June 21 2026: IMD Forecasts Monsoon Breakthrough With Heavy Showers Expected From June 23, Check 7-Day Forecast

Mumbai Rains Today June 21 2026: Mumbai finally received partial relief from intense heat and humidity on Sunday morning (June 21) as scattered rainfall brought a brief respite to the city. Several portions received moderate/heavy showers in a few hours after the southwest monsoon failed to arrive for a long time, bringing a brief relief in the weather. Observations show that Worli recorded 25 mm of rainfall between 6 AM and 7 AM followed by Ghatkopar (24 mm), Lower Parel (21 mm), Chembur (20 mm) and Mankhurd (16 mm). The monsoon system’s persistence along the western coast is not impacted by the showers.

Mumbai Rains Today June 21 2026: What Is The Latest Monsoon Update?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has suggested that the weather is slowly becoming conducive for the monsoon to make its way into Maharashtra and there is a possibility of its strengthening from June 23 onwards. The absence of continuous moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea to drive the monsoon northwards is the main reason behind the delay, officials said. Moisture inflow is likely to get better in the days ahead, but the time lag has been a worry for those experiencing high temperatures, humidity and uncomfortable weather.

Mumbai Rains Today June 21 2026: IMD Warning

The weather forecast says that rain will likely get stronger somewhere from June 22 up to June 25 in the Konkan region including Mumbai , and on June 23 and June 24 there could be isolated heavy downpours. The IMD has also put out a note about thunderstorms with lightning, plus gusty winds around 40-50 kmph , with a few sharper gusts reaching up to 60 kmph. As the weather pattern keeps building, the isolated to scattered showers are expected to gradually turn into more widespread monsoon rain over Maharashtra and the nearby coastal belt.

Mumbai Rains Today June 21 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

Date Weather Condition Rain Activity Temperature (Max/Min) June 21 Cloudy with sunny breaks Light morning showers 34°C / 28°C June 22 Mostly cloudy, breezy Scattered showers 33°C / 26°C June 23 Rainy and windy Periods of heavy rain 30°C / 26°C June 24 Rain at intervals Moderate to heavy showers 30°C / 27°C June 25 Cloudy with showers Intermittent rain 30°C / 28°C June 26 Rainy spells Occasional rain 33°C / 28°C June 27 Cloudy with showers Light to moderate rain 33°C / 28°C June 28 Cloudy, humid Scattered showers 33°C / 28°C

In addition, with the rise in the rainfall activity, the temperature across Maharashtra are also likely to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius, offering some respite from the recent heatwave-like conditions. The IMD has further added that the monsoon outlook could be favourable for its extension over other parts of central and eastern India around June 23 over Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. In other news, Delhi is also anticipated to witness light precipitation along with thunderstorms and high speed winds on June 21-22 followed by a gradual drop in temperature, as the rest of the country is expected to see a changing weather scenario.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Rainy Week Ahead As IMD Predicts Showers Across City For Five Days, Check 7-Day Forecast