Mumbai Rat In Dosa Case: Customer Finds Rodent In Mysore Masala Dosa At Hotel… Shaken And Vomits; FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Leads Action

South Indian food at Radhakrishna Hotel in Borivali West of Mumbai is being accused of serving food with rodent. It seems that the restaurant served food with an unwanted guest inside it, resulting in police complaint and regulatory action against the hotel.

What Happened At The Table?

According to available details, Amit Trivedi had gone to the hotel with his two brothers and his son. The group ordered South Indian dishes, including a Mysore masala dosa. Trivedi claims that after eating a few bites, he noticed a tiny rodent in the dish. The discovery reportedly left him badly shaken, and he began vomiting soon afterwards.

Police Complaint Filed

Instead of letting the matter rest, Trivedi approached the Borivali police and narrated the incident. Senior Police Inspector Pushpalata Mandale said the police forwarded the complaint to the Food and Drug Administration, as food safety violations fall under that department’s jurisdiction.

@Tukaram_IndIAS @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @RajThackeray Hotel : Radhakrishnan hotel

Address: 101 Sun Plaza Lokmanya Tilak Road Opposite Diamond Talkies, Mhatre Wadi, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092 Boiled Rat in Masala Dosa

Date : 24/09/2026

Time : around 10 pic.twitter.com/Z6xGfdwVK1 — Umesh Dubey (@umesh_dube59460) September 24, 2026

FDA Steps In

Following the referral, the FDA took action against the hotel. The operation is being led by FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe, an officer widely known for his strict approach to administrative accountability. Officials are expected to examine the kitchen’s hygiene standards, storage practices and licence compliance. Authorities have not yet shared complete details of the specific action taken, and further investigation is under way.

Why Such Cases Matter?

The concerns of poor hygiene standards at restaurants have been common in Mumbai before, though each time the issue arises there is an inquiry about the frequency of such inspections. Food safety laws demand that all licensed establishments keep hygienic kitchen facilities, avoid any pest contamination and practice proper waste disposal. Violation of these rules puts the consumers’ health into danger by causing various diseases.

Allegations Yet To Be Proven

It is worth pointing out that these allegations are still based on the consumer’s statement. It is up to the hotel management’s position and the results of FDA inquiry to confirm these allegations and impose any possible punishment.

What Consumers Should Do?

Consumers who become aware of this kind of food contamination are encouraged to stop consumption immediately, preserve the contaminated food and take photos as evidence, keep the bill, and report the problem to FDA or local police.

For now, all eyes are on the FDA’s investigation. The outcome could decide the hotel’s future and may also push other eateries in the area to tighten their hygiene practices.

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