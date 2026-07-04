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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Red Alert: Flights Delayed, Knee-Deep Water Floods Roads As Heavy Rain Batters City

Mumbai Red Alert: Flights Delayed, Knee-Deep Water Floods Roads As Heavy Rain Batters City

Heavy rain triggered a red alert across Mumbai and nearby districts, flooding roads, disrupting traffic and flights, while authorities warned of more intense showers and strong winds over the next 48 hours.

Mumbai Red Alert (Image: AI-generated)
Mumbai Red Alert (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 15:26 IST

Heavy rain battered Mumbai on Saturday, leaving several areas waterlogged, disrupting traffic and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city and neighbouring districts. Knee-deep water submerged parts of Vasai, while severe flooding was also reported in Bhiwandi in Thane district. The IMD has placed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad under a red alert till 1 pm, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy showers. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert as more rain is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Mumbai rains leave roads flooded as red alert remains in force

As per reports, several roads across Mumbai went underwater after relentless rain, with Mahim among the worst-hit areas where waterlogging caused major traffic congestion and disrupted normal movement. In Vasai, visuals showed people wading through knee-deep water, while Bhiwandi also witnessed severe flooding that affected daily life.

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The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg between July 4 and July 6. Moderate to heavy showers are also likely in the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Nashik. Authorities warned that local travel disruptions and even minor structural damage cannot be ruled out.

Mumbai flights hit as airlines issue travel advisories

Reports say that the heavy rain has also affected air travel, prompting IndiGo and Air India to issue advisories for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai. Flight operations have been impacted by the bad weather, with delays reported as airlines closely monitored the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be safely and smoothly,” IndiGo said, urging passengers to check their flight status through its website or mobile app. Ground teams are assisting travellers amid the disruptions.

Mumbai braces for more rain and gusty winds

As per reports, the IMD said spells of rain will continue across Mumbai and its suburbs over the next two days. “Heavy to very heavy rain at few places with possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 Kmph very likely,” the weather office said, as per reports. 

The State Disaster Management Department has advised residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas and on ghat roads, and to contact local emergency helplines if required. With more heavy showers forecast, authorities have warned that Mumbai could continue to face waterlogging, traffic delays and difficult travel conditions over the weekend.

Also Read: ED Auctions Hawker 800A For Rs 3 Cr: Why Was The Aircraft Seized And What Is The Case?   

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Mumbai Red Alert: Flights Delayed, Knee-Deep Water Floods Roads As Heavy Rain Batters City
Tags: home-hero-pos-1mumbaiMumbai rain red alertMumbai rains

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Mumbai Red Alert: Flights Delayed, Knee-Deep Water Floods Roads As Heavy Rain Batters City
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