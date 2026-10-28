Mumbai Sextortion Case: Businessman Filmed Without Clothes, Then Asked to Pay Rs 6 Lakh to Keep Video Secret; 5 Arrested, Including 2 Women

Mumbai’s Marine Drive police have arrested five people in an alleged sextortion case involving the managing director of a financial company. The 55-year-old businessman was allegedly assaulted and recorded in a semi-nude state. He was even threatened with public humiliation. According to the complaint, the accused initially took Rs 55,000 in cash and two mobile phones worth Rs 60,000. They later allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakh to settle the matter and prevent the video from being released. The incident came to light after the businessman approached the police.

How a WhatsApp Message Led to the Alleged Trap

According to the FIR, the complainant had known a woman named Kalpana Bovlekar for around one-and-a-half years. He had also helped her financially on several occasions. On October 13, she allegedly contacted him on WhatsApp and asked for Rs 40,000. When he offered to transfer the money to her bank account, she reportedly asked him to hand it over to another woman. The complainant then contacted the woman, who allegedly asked him to meet near Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli.

He reached the location in his car at around 5.15 pm. The woman, reportedly wearing a yellow churidar and a mask, allegedly took him to a nearby building and then to a flat.

Three Men Allegedly Barged In and Recorded Video

Inside the flat, the businessman handed over Rs 40,000 to the woman. He told police that she later offered to have sexual relations with him for Rs 5,000, which he paid. However, the situation allegedly took a violent turn when three men suddenly entered the room.

According to the complaint, one man grabbed him and struck him near the ear, while another hit him with his belt. The third allegedly took his two mobile phones and the remaining Rs 55,000 from his trousers.

The men also allegedly recorded a video of him in a semi-nude state and threatened to implicate him in a police case. The woman allegedly cooperated with them during the incident. Police said no action had been initiated against the woman involved in this part of the incident.

Rs 10 Lakh Demand Negotiated Down to Rs 6 Lakh

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the businessman. The amount was later negotiated down to Rs 6 lakh, according to the complaint. The group also allegedly forced him into a cab and took him to his office to look for his house keys. They later allowed him to leave but allegedly continued threatening him with the video.

Five Arrested, Similar Case Also Reported

The arrested accused have been identified as Kalpana Bovelkar, Prashant Ghadigaonkar, Pranali Ghadigoankar, Robin Chorge and Abhijit Kadam. Police said the same group had previously been arrested in a similar case registered at the MRA Marg police station.

Their advocate, Navnath Devkate, has sought judicial custody for the accused. The case involves allegations of extortion, assault and threats linked to the recorded video.