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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast

Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast

Mumbai is expected to remain hot and humid over the next few days with temperatures hovering around 30-33°C, while isolated pre-monsoon rain and thundershowers may bring slight relief.

Mumbai temperature updates (Image: AI-generated)
Mumbai temperature updates (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 16:20 IST

Mumbai temperature remained high on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that humid conditions and rising heat levels may continue across the city over the next few days. According to the latest weather update, Mumbai recorded a temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius with humidity levels touching nearly 71 percent. The city remained largely dry through the day, although some isolated areas may receive light rain and thundershowers due to pre-monsoon activity. The IMD has also warned that temperatures in parts of Maharashtra could cross 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, making the overall heat situation more intense for residents.

Current weather data from the IMD showed Mumbai temperature at 33°C on Saturday afternoon, while wind speed remained around 22.2 km/h. The observation time recorded was 3:30 pm IST. Sunrise in Mumbai was recorded at 6:01 am IST, while sunset is expected at 7:09 pm IST. Moonrise timing is 1:22 pm IST and moonset timing is expected around 1:20 am IST.

What is the Mumbai temperature today: Live temperature & IMD updates

The latest IMD update showed Mumbai temperature continuing to stay uncomfortable because of rising humidity levels in the atmosphere. Even though the recorded temperature remains around 33 degrees Celsius, the high moisture in the air is making conditions feel much hotter for residents across the city.

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According to IMD reports, Mumbai is expected to remain mostly dry till Sunday. However, isolated areas could receive light rainfall and thundershowers over the next few days as pre-monsoon weather activity slowly increases across Maharashtra.

Yesterday vs today temperature comparison: which parts saw rain, heatwave or sudden changes?

Compared to previous days, Mumbai temperature has remained relatively stable, but humidity levels have sharply increased discomfort in many areas. While some parts of Maharashtra received pre-monsoon showers, Mumbai largely remained dry with cloudy and humid weather conditions.

At the same time, Vidarbha continued witnessing severe heatwave conditions. The IMD issued a red alert for Akola, Amravati and Wardha districts for Saturday. Other nearby districts remained under orange alert due to extremely high temperatures.

As per reports, the weather department recorded a dangerous 47.1 degrees Celsius in Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district on Thursday. Reports also said that two people died due to heatstroke in Gondia and Gadchiroli districts amid the ongoing heatwave.

How will Mumbai weather impact daily life? City-wise travel advisory

The rising Mumbai temperature and humidity are already affecting daily life for many residents. People stepping out during afternoon hours are facing extreme discomfort because of the heat and sticky weather conditions.

The situation has become more severe in Nagpur, where the IMD issued an orange heat alert on Friday. Officials said traffic movement in Nagpur city reduced significantly around noon as many people avoided travelling outdoors due to fear of heatstroke.

Residents in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours and limit unnecessary travel wherever possible.

What are the IMD weather alerts today? Rain, heatwave & storm warnings explained

The IMD has issued multiple weather alerts across Maharashtra due to rising temperatures and heatwave conditions. Red alerts remain active for Akola, Amravati and Wardha, while several districts continue under orange alert warnings.

Meanwhile, Mumbai temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius till May 24, although humidity may continue making conditions feel much hotter than the actual recorded temperature.

What is the 15-day weather forecast? City-wise rainfall, temperature & trend analysis

According to current IMD forecasts, Mumbai temperature is expected to remain warm and humid over the coming days with chances of isolated light rain and thundershowers because of pre-monsoon activity. Temperatures may fluctuate slightly but are likely to stay close to the 33-degree mark.

Date Expected Weather In Mumbai Temperature Range Rain Chances Weather Trend
24 May Hot and humid with cloudy skies 33°C – 28°C Low Dry and sticky conditions
25 May Partly cloudy with light breeze 33°C – 27°C Low to moderate Humidity likely to rise
26 May Isolated light rain possible 32°C – 27°C Moderate Pre-monsoon activity may begin
27 May Cloudy with thundershower chances 32°C – 26°C Moderate to high Slight cooling expected
28 May Light rain in isolated areas 31°C – 26°C High Moisture levels increase
29 May Humid with scattered showers 31°C – 26°C Moderate Typical pre-monsoon weather
30 May Cloudy skies and drizzle possible 30°C – 25°C Moderate Heat may reduce slightly
31 May Intermittent light rain 30°C – 25°C High Monsoon-like conditions begin building
1 June Mostly cloudy with rain spells 30°C – 25°C High Wetter weather pattern likely
2 June Light to moderate showers possible 29°C – 25°C High Cooling trend continues
3 June Cloudy with humid conditions 30°C – 25°C Moderate Stable pre-monsoon weather
4 June Scattered rain likely 29°C – 24°C High Rain activity may intensify
5 June Moderate rain possible in parts 29°C – 24°C High Monsoon movement monitored
6 June Cloudy with continuous humidity 30°C – 25°C Moderate Warm nights expected
7 June Rain and thunderstorms possible 29°C – 24°C High Strong pre-monsoon conditions

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances   

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Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast
Tags: Maharashtra Weathermumbai temperatureMumbai Weather

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Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast

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Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast
Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast
Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast
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