Mumbai Mayor Rejects Tree Collapse Report, Tears It Up, Orders Fresh Probe Into Schoolboy’s Death

Questions over accountability in the Mumbai tree collapse that killed 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastav have taken a new turn after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde rejected the civic administration’s inquiry report and ordered a fresh investigation. The Mayor said the report failed to satisfy the Corporation, announced that it had been torn up, and directed officials to conduct a re-enquiry with two corporators included in the new probe panel. The Mumbai tree collapse occurred on June 30, when a huge tree crashed onto a school bus in Chembur, killing the young student.

Mumbai tree collapse findings set aside as civic body seeks new probe

Reportedly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s inquiry committee had submitted its findings on Monday. It recommended a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the road work contractor and Rs 2 lakh on the supervising consultant, while finding no negligence on the part of the BMC’s roads and garden department. The report effectively cleared civic officials of responsibility in the Mumbai tree collapse.

Rejecting those findings, Tawde said, “We unanimously yesterday in Corporation rejected the report of the administration. We have torn the copy of the report and have asked the administration to conduct a re-enquiry and also to include two Corporators in the panel to probe it again.”

Mumbai tree collapse victim’s father says negligence must be recognised

Even before the report was rejected, Vihaan’s father, Gaurav Srivastav, had questioned its conclusions. In an interview with NDTV on Thursday, he said, “We are hoping that there is dissatisfaction with the outcome of the report and there will be a re-inquiry which will be fair, transparent, and accountability will be fixed.”

Calling the tragedy a preventable one, he added, “It should be established that it’s a man-made negligence and the whole system of people who are associated with this work, they should be penalised. I think that will give justice and some rules should be made or the processes should be improved so that in the next monsoon, the same thing doesn’t happen to any other person.”

Mumbai tree collapse compensation draws Mayor’s strong objection

As per reports, Tawde said she opposed the compensation mentioned in the report and said no amount could measure the family’s loss. “I am also a mother. Their child is gone. Their home is devasted and this report sets a price of Rs 7 lakh for the victim’s family which I strongly oppose. I personally visited that road ahead of monsoon and warned the site engineer of weak trees. We lost a precious life, and they set a price of Rs 7 lakh for him. This is not acceptable,” she said.

As the Mumbai tree collapse investigation heads for a fresh review, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the civic body, Kishori Pednekar, visited Vihaan’s family to offer her condolences. The new inquiry will now revisit the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and examine responsibility once again.

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